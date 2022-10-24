ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Courthouse News Service

Chinese developer goes on trial in LA City Hall bribery scandal

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A Chinese real-estate developer went on trial over allegations it bribed former Los Angeles City Councilmember José Huizar in exchange for his help with a planned mega development in downtown LA. Shen Zhen New World I LLC, a U.S. business entity owned by Chinese...
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
