City invites residents to provide input on use of U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant funding

The City of Colorado Springs invites residents, advocates and stakeholders to participate in free public meetings Oct. 26 and 27 to share their experiences and views on affordable housing, infrastructure and services for low- and moderate-income community members. Public input will be used to inform the City’s 2023 Annual Action Plan for the use of federal block grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Both meetings will have options for residents to join in person, virtually or by phone.

Funds support affordable housing, homelessness prevention, economic development, nonprofit assistance and neighborhood improvements for low- and moderate-income populations. Grant funds include three the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program. Additional relief funds have been made available by the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

More information is available at coloradosprings.gov/project/community-development-2023-annual-action-plan.

First Meeting Information

When: 6-7 PM, Wednesday, October 26

Where: Ruth Holley Library, 685 North Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80915. Or register online at https://bit.ly/RegisterCOSActionPlan23-Oct26 and join online at https://bit.ly/JoinCOSActionPlan23-Oct26.

Join by phone by calling: (719) 359-4580. Meeting ID: 869 0942 9783 Passcode: 595116

Second Meeting Information

When: 10-11 a.m., Thursday, October 27

Where: City Administration Building Rm. 102, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO, 80903. Or register online at https://bit.ly/RegisterCOSActionPlan23-Oct27 and join online at https://bit.ly/JoinCOSActionPlan23-Oct27.

Join by phone by calling: (719) 359-4580. Meeting ID: 829 7940 6041 Passcode: 911804

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, the City of Colorado Springs will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities. Should you require an auxiliary aid and/or service to participate in an upcoming meeting, please submit your request as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled monthly meeting. Citizens may submit requests for accommodations by emailing communitydevelopment@coloradosprings.gov or calling (719) 385-5912. Dial 711 or 800-659-3656 for Relay Colorado.