Chiaha Harvest Fair draws huge crowds

Renown violinist Tim Reynolds, a Model High School graduate, was back in town to perform Saturday at the 57th annual Chiaha Harvest Fair at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Adam Carey

The Chiaha Harvest Fair returned to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, drawing large crowds on a perfect weekend.

“One of the many great things about moving to the fairgrounds has been accessibility, for strollers, for wheelchairs and especially for vendors,” said Monica Sheppard one of the executive directors of the Chiaha board. “We’ve increased our artists and vendors by almost a third since last year.”

This was the 57th festival, and only the second time being held at the fairgrounds. The fair started in 1964 when local legend Connie Conn set up that first local art show. Conn had no idea that it would grow into a two-day festival that now brings thousands to the fairgrounds.

“It all started on a street corner, near where the recycling center is located now,” Conn explained to the RN-T in 2015. “It seemed to just pull people in that day. It was such a success, we did it again the next year and we formed the Chiaha Guild.”

First starting in a backyard, then to the old fire station at City Hall, then to a West First Street venue in front of Gibson-DeJournette Grocers, then Heritage Park, then Ridge Ferry Park until its latest move.

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the cider pot. The free hot cider served from a steaming cauldron over an open fire has always been a tradition of the festival.

“John Clemmons, a friend of mine, helped stage the festival from the beginning and he brought that cider pot,” Conn said in 2015. “He was our chef from that day on. Every year he got that pot going at daybreak and it would be so hot, you’d have to let the cider cool to drink it.”

The festival was moved last year to the fairgrounds, initially to provide more room for spacing during the pandemic. However, with increased space and accessibility came increased attendance from when it was held previously at Ridge Ferry Park.

“Bringing the music outside this year was well received. Last year the musicians were located inside, and they felt very detached from the rest of the festival,” said Sheppard

This year is the second year in a five-year trial at the fairgrounds. After that, the board members will decide if the fairgrounds will become the official spot of the harvest fair.

Another bonus of being at the fairgrounds is the absence of mud, which was an occasional problem at Ridge Ferry Park.

This year had a long list of food vendors, from traditional items like kettle corn and Embrees lace cakes to the smoked turkey wings from Blossom Hill and sandwiches from Old Tymer BBQ.

The crowds also enjoyed a full lineup of musical entertainment, including Jule Medders (and sons) and the amazing violin and singing talents of Model High School graduate Tim Reynolds. Chattanooga’s Matt Downer played traditional “old time” music, while entertaining kids with puppets he moves with his feet.

The many activities for kids in the student art tent included pumpkin painting, making prints of fish using wooden blocks and face painting.

Sheppard said a terrific selection of local vendors sold their wares, from jewelry makers to leather smiths and a number of traditional artists and craftsmen. A total of 55 artists and vendors were there, and organizers feel they have the room to grow.