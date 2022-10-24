ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country

We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Bilingual staff reaching out to Idaho's Latino voters with important election information

BOISE, Idaho — Latinos are the fastest-growing minority group across the U.S. and in the Treasure Valley, and they're set to play a key role in the November 8th elections. Data from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the 2018 U.S. Census reveal that 72% of Latinos in Idaho are U.S. citizens and 18 years or older. That translates to about 101,000 eligible voters, and local Idaho organizations rely on bilingual staff to reach out.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up

BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way

During this election silly-season, we’ve heard all kinds of crazy claims made by those running for office. You don’t like to think that someone would make claims that are untrue, but it definitely happens. When a suspect claim is made, it would be handy to find someone who is informed on the subject to get […] The post Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue

Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
IDAHO STATE
Sandpoint Reader

Candidate interview for District 1 Idaho Senate race: Steve Johnson

Editor’s note: The Sandpoint Reader usually publishes a candidate questionnaire before the primary and general elections, but since there is only one contested race in our district this year, the Reader reached out to District 1 Idaho Senate candidates Scott Herndon (Republican), and Steve Johnson (who is running as an independent write-in) with a request for an interview for the Oct. 27 edition of the Reader. Unfortunately, Herndon’s campaign declined to participate in an open interview format.
SANDPOINT, ID
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Idaho’s unexpected and unusual race for attorney general

Three months ago, the attorney general’s race wasn’t even a race. Now it could be the most spirited race on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot. Republican Raul Labrador — a former congressman, gubernatorial candidate and state party chair — comes into the race with well-established GOP credentials. Tom Arkoosh entered the race on the Democratic Party ticket in July, replacing a placeholder candidate. A longtime independent, Arkoosh voted in May’s Idaho GOP primary — the same election that saw Labrador unseat 20-year incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism

You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

TFCSO encourages extra caution on Idaho roadways as temperatures drop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
idaho.gov

F&G's stocked access sites provide golden opportunity for Idaho pheasant hunters

The 2022 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other private and federal property sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is among the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy