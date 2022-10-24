Read full article on original website
Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country
We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
KIVI-TV
Bilingual staff reaching out to Idaho's Latino voters with important election information
BOISE, Idaho — Latinos are the fastest-growing minority group across the U.S. and in the Treasure Valley, and they're set to play a key role in the November 8th elections. Data from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the 2018 U.S. Census reveal that 72% of Latinos in Idaho are U.S. citizens and 18 years or older. That translates to about 101,000 eligible voters, and local Idaho organizations rely on bilingual staff to reach out.
#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up
BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Conservative Idaho Candidate Tells Liberals To Leave The State
Idaho's independent candidate for governor, Ammon Bundy, continues to make headlines as election day nears. Mr. Bundy has been traveling the state hosting packed town hall meetings describing his platform for Idaho's highest office. Mr. Bundy had an opportunity to speak with us recently on his decision to run for...
kizn.com
Idaho attorney general says Albertsons and Kroger should delay special dividend to shareholders
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is calling on Albertsons to delay its planned $4 billion “special dividend” to shareholders until a group of attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission can finish reviewing the Boise grocery company’s planned merger with Kroger. The Idaho Statesman reports, Wasden signed...
Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way
During this election silly-season, we’ve heard all kinds of crazy claims made by those running for office. You don’t like to think that someone would make claims that are untrue, but it definitely happens. When a suspect claim is made, it would be handy to find someone who is informed on the subject to get […] The post Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue
Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
Sandpoint Reader
Candidate interview for District 1 Idaho Senate race: Steve Johnson
Editor’s note: The Sandpoint Reader usually publishes a candidate questionnaire before the primary and general elections, but since there is only one contested race in our district this year, the Reader reached out to District 1 Idaho Senate candidates Scott Herndon (Republican), and Steve Johnson (who is running as an independent write-in) with a request for an interview for the Oct. 27 edition of the Reader. Unfortunately, Herndon’s campaign declined to participate in an open interview format.
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Idaho’s unexpected and unusual race for attorney general
Three months ago, the attorney general’s race wasn’t even a race. Now it could be the most spirited race on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot. Republican Raul Labrador — a former congressman, gubernatorial candidate and state party chair — comes into the race with well-established GOP credentials. Tom Arkoosh entered the race on the Democratic Party ticket in July, replacing a placeholder candidate. A longtime independent, Arkoosh voted in May’s Idaho GOP primary — the same election that saw Labrador unseat 20-year incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
This Morning’s Fog Makes Me Think Idaho Needs A Harder Driving Test
It's been said that the Idaho driving test is one of the most difficult in the nation. I call bullsh*t. For one thing, I of all people passed the Idaho Driver's License test on the first attempt. Not an ounce of preparation went into my exam performance. No study guide.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
What role do poll watchers play in Idaho elections?
BOISE, Idaho — In two weeks, Idahoans will hit the polls to vote in the November general election. Voters are not the only ones gearing up for the polls, as some candidates are working to recruit poll watchers. “Traditionally, a poll watcher in Idaho has been nonexistent until a...
New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism
You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
kmvt
TFCSO encourages extra caution on Idaho roadways as temperatures drop
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
KIVI-TV
Ida-Haunts: Paranormal Researchers investigate The Old Idaho State Penitentiary. Here's what they found.
BOISE, Idaho — The Old Idaho Penitentiary attracts many paranormal researchers from all over the country every year. TV shows like Ghost Adventures, The Lowe Files and Destination Fear have all have traveled to the Treasure Valley to answer one question... Is the Old Idaho State Penitentiary Haunted?. Some...
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
idaho.gov
F&G's stocked access sites provide golden opportunity for Idaho pheasant hunters
The 2022 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other private and federal property sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is among the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
