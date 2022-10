Parents will be able to have a helper when it comes to pushing their child’s stroller thanks to GlüxKind Technologies. The tech company has announced an AI-powered, self-driving stroller. Anne Hunger CPO and Kevin Huang CEO of GlüxKind Technologies joined Cheddar News to discuss the new technology. “We're taking a lot of the more common as well as mature technologies that we take for granted on a daily basis that are in cars and bringing it to the stroller platform.” Kevin Huang said.

7 DAYS AGO