Grading the First-Year Coaches

Mike Farrell hands down his report cards for the first-year head coaches, with Lincoln Riley and Sonny Dykes at the top of the class

Let’s grade the first year head coaches so far because….why not?

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

1. Lincoln Riley, USC

A-plus

— Can’t ask for much more despite the loss to Utah. This is a team full of transfers and there were questions in the trenches. He’s done a great job.

2. Sonny Dykes, TCU

A-plus

— He has his team undefeated and in the hunt for the Big 12 and some might say this is a harder rebuild than USC but I don’t. But they are in playoff contention so it’s quite amazing.

3. Mike Elko, Duke

A-minus

The rout of Miami is a big deal after an undefeated start. He’s been impressive - so impressive that he's got the Devils in prime position to go bowling for the first time since 2018.

Sep 17, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko reacts during first half against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. © Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

4. Brian Kelly, LSU

B-plus

— The win over Ole Miss was a big one and he has this team rolling and dangerous. And with the way they're recruiting, they're definitely moving in the right direction .

5. Dan Lanning, Oregon

B-plus

— The blowout loss to Georgia was not a good start but things have turned around quite well. They were a well-oiled machine against an overmatched UCLA.

6. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

B-plus

— Did we expect a win over Texas? We didn’t and he has this team playing hard. 4-3 is great as the schedule has been hard.

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire kisses his daughter Raegan as he hugs his wife Debbie after the Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

7. Kalen DeBoer, Washington

B

— Washington was back in the top 25 briefly which was unexpected and the way Michael Penix Jr. has played has been all DeBoer.

8. Jake Dickert, Washington State

B

— They have been up and down but competitive in most games and the win over Wisconsin was a surprise.

9. Billy Napier, Florida

C-plus

— The Utah win was great but 1-3 in the SEC isn’t good and Anthony Richardson hasn’t developed.

10. Mario Cristobal, Miami

C- minus

— The loss to Middle Tennessee State was bad and things haven’t gone smoothly especially after this week’s loss to Duke.

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks with this team during a timeout during the second half of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

11. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

C-minus

— Home losses to Marshall and Stanford are bad, really bad.

12. Brent Venables, Oklahoma

D

— We all know what’s happened. The losses have been horrible and embarrassment especially the Texas one.

13. Tony Elliott, Virginia

D

— He inherited some offensive talent and they can’t score. That’s bad.

14. Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

F

— This has been worse than anyone expected. The loss to ODU was especially heinous.