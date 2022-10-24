Jeremiah Wright pumped his arms by his side and smacked his own helmet repeatedly in adrenaline-fueled exuberance. Auburn’s new starting left guard was hyped after planting one of his former teammates into the end zone turf at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium two weeks ago. Early in the fourth quarter of Auburn’s 48-24 loss to Ole Miss, with the Tigers facing first-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Wright drove Rebels defensive back Ladarius Tennison — an Auburn transfer and fellow 2020 signee — onto his back and into the end zone on a Jarquez Hunter run.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO