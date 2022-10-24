Read full article on original website
What Bryan Harsin said about Arkansas game, Halloween candy on ‘Tiger Talk’
The bye week is in the books, and Auburn is ready to hit the home stretch of its 2022 regular-season slate. After a week off, Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will return to action Saturday at home against Arkansas (4-3, 1-3). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on SEC Network.
5 questions for an Arkansas Beat Writer
Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) hosts Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) Saturday (11 am CT SEC Network), with both teams returning from an open week. Bryan Harsin is 9-1 in his career as a head coach after bye weeks. Auburn downed Arkansas last season 38-23 on the road. The Tigers enter the...
Rich McGlynn talks time as Auburn’s interim AD, updates status of new football facility
More than two months have passed since Allen Greene announced he was stepping down as Auburn’s athletics director. It has been 57 days since the university had a full-time AD and 44 since Rich McGlynn was named the program’s interim AD. While Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts continues...
Finally at home on offense, ‘nasty’ Jeremiah Wright brings welcome mean streak to Auburn O-line
Jeremiah Wright pumped his arms by his side and smacked his own helmet repeatedly in adrenaline-fueled exuberance. Auburn’s new starting left guard was hyped after planting one of his former teammates into the end zone turf at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium two weeks ago. Early in the fourth quarter of Auburn’s 48-24 loss to Ole Miss, with the Tigers facing first-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Wright drove Rebels defensive back Ladarius Tennison — an Auburn transfer and fellow 2020 signee — onto his back and into the end zone on a Jarquez Hunter run.
DraftKings promo code: $1,250 in bonuses for Auburn vs. Arkansas, all NCAAF Week 9 games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The college football season rolls on with Arkansas taking on Auburn and signing up with a DraftKings promo code gets new users up...
Bo Jackson asked if Deion Sanders would be good fit as next Auburn coach
The topic of Auburn’s next football coach rages on as the Tigers prepare for a Saturday home game against Arkansas. For the record, Bryan Harsin is still the coach. However, earlier this week, former Auburn great and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson was asked if Jackson State and former NFL great Deion Sanders would be a good fit on The Plains.
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
opelikaobserver.com
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
9 Auburn breakfast spots to try before kickoff
Eleven o’clock kickoffs are not for everyone. In fact, some college football fans downright loath them. But for the rest of us, the early gridiron action gives us the rest of our Saturday back to enjoy the autumnal offerings and the rest of the SEC slate. It also inspires...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
sylacauganews.com
AHSAA reveals football playoff brackets; B.B. Comer to host Lanett in Round 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Playoff brackets for Classes 1A through 7A for Alabama high school football have been released, and the B.B. Comer Tigers now know their first round opponent. Head Coach Adam Fossett’s boys will host their first game of the 2022 Class 2A playoffs against the Lanett Panthers,...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
Alabama A&M, Alabama State each receive $500,000 for historic preservation
As part of Wednesday’s kickoff events for the 81st annual Magic City Classic, U.S. Rep Terri Sewell presented Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University with $500,000 checks to preserve historic structures on their campuses. [Read more about the 2022 Magic City Classic]. The funding is part of an...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
WTVM
Alabama mayors hold press conference to discuss Aniah’s Law
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Three years have passed since Aniah Blanchard was abducted from an Auburn gas station and murdered. On October 24, Monday morning, mayors from Alabama’s largest cities gathered in Auburn to urge voters to support a new law named for Aniah. The man charged with Blanchard’s...
