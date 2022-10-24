ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

58k Cobb voters cast ballots in first week

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com, By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Early voting continues at the main Cobb elections office in Marietta and 11 other locations through Nov. 4. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

While candidates will continue to make their pitch to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election, one in 10 voters in Cobb County has already cast a ballot.

The first week of early voting for the Nov. 8 election saw 58,050 Cobb voters vote in person, representing about 11.4% of the county’s electorate.

According to Cobb elections, 26,430 absentee ballots have been mailed out to Cobb voters. Approximately 4,500 of them have been returned and accepted.

Statewide, as of Monday morning, about 758,000 voters had taken advantage of the first week of early voting. That shattered previous midterm turnout records during every day of early voting last week and was close to the early voting turnout ahead of the presidential election in 2020.

“Voters are enthusiastic, but most importantly, have the options available to get that vote in early,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Voters registered at the [state Department of Driver Services] or online, took advantage of My Voter Page, and have the most up-to-date information available to make a plan.”

Raffensperger and other Republicans have argued the record early voting turnout refutes Democrats’ arguments that last year’s controversial election reforms enacted by the GOP-controlled General Assembly are not suppressing the vote.

But Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year, said Monday the strong turnout doesn’t mean 2021’s Senate Bill 202 isn’t making it harder for Georgians to vote.

“Turnout does not dispel voter suppression,” she said. “Suppression is about barriers to access. … People showing up is in spite of the barriers.”

Abrams’ campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said while in-person early voting turnout is setting records, far fewer Georgians have requested absentee ballots this year. Last year’s bill requires voters to show a photo ID to vote absentee and significantly limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes.

“That’s where you really see the impact of SB202,” Groh-Wargo said.

Groh-Wargo said Democrats are encouraged by the strong early voting turnout among women, which she ascribed to concern over the abortion issue, and among Black voters, who historically lean Democratic.

Raffensperger said reports of long lines have been rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported.

Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the next couple of weeks. The final day of early voting will be Nov. 4.

To find early voting locations and hours in Cobb, visit cobbcounty.org/elections.

Marietta Daily Journal

