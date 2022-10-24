Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
The State Port Pilot
Southport announces new employees, board appointments
During the Board of Aldermen’s Oct. 13 meeting, City Manager Gordon Hargrove introduced four new city employees: Travis Henley, Public Services Director; Patti Fortuna, Human Resource Director; Kari McColl, Payroll and Benefits Technician; and Maureen Meehan, City Planner. This year’s budget included additional funds to hire employees in key...
WECT
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. According to Mike Kozlosky, the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO), the NCDOT is using...
borderbelt.org
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
whqr.org
"It's about being a good human": New Hanover County school officials on social-emotional learning
Susan Cole is the school system’s positive culture and climate coordinator. She described how she sees what social-emotional learning, or SEL, is really about. “It's about teaching humans to be good humans. It really focuses on: how do we build a student's ability to engage with a learning environment, set goals, academic goals, personal goals, and achieve those goals — and working together with their peers to solve problems?” Cole said.
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WECT
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. The store is...
WECT
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
WECT
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A new city ordinance has taken effect, allowing food trucks and other mobile vendors to open for business within Whiteville city limits. In a unanimous vote, Whiteville City Council established a new ordinance allowing food trucks and other mobile vendors to operate with some stipulations. Vendors...
whqr.org
"Perspective: Work by New Elements Gallery Artists Marlowe & Bruce Bowman"
The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature “Perspective: Work by New Elements Gallery Artists Marlowe & Bruce Bowman.”. Join us on Friday, October 28 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, November 25 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception of "Perspective," which is part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night. Meet New Elements Gallery artists and enjoy art, wine, and light refreshments with WHQR staff. The MC Erny Gallery is buzzing once again with art and cultural activities, and we couldn't be more thrilled!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice. Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures. Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both...
The State Port Pilot
Flythe challenges incumbent Moffitt for school board seat
Incumbent Robin Moffitt and challenger William (Bill) Flythe are competing for the District 3 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Education.
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
epicstream.com
Outer Banks Creator Jonas Pate is Working on His New Project in Wilmington
Jonas Pate, the co-creator of Netflix's popular teen drama Outer Banks, is reportedly filming the pilot for his latest project in Wilmington, North Carolina this month. The public notice from Kimmie Stewart Casting posted on Sept. 29 said that the Wilmington company was seeking teenage extras for "United Band Project" from "North Carolina's own Jonas Pate!"
Comments / 3