Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Broncos add Marlon Mack to backfield

The Denver Broncos signed running back Marlon Mack to the active roster from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Mack traveled with the Broncos to London for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will replace Mike Boone (ankle) as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray for at least the next four games while Boone is on injured reserve. Mack might sprinkle in for a few touches, but barring fumbling issues or an injury, most of the Broncos' backfield work will go to Gordon and Murray.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ravens Sign Cornerback Prior To Tonight's Game

The Baltimore Ravens brought back an old friend for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They signed cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster after they released him just a few days ago. He's been on the team's practice squad and their 53-man roster throughout the season. Worley...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) DNP on Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 8's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Bateman missed practice on Tuesday with a foot injury after not having an injury designation for Monday's walkthrough. It's possible this was a rest day for Bateman after he played his first game on Sunday after missing multiple weeks. It's also possible he aggravated the injury and suffered a setback. Wednesday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
