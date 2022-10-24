Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak news – live: PM U-turns on plan to fine NHS patients who miss appointments
Rishi Sunak has ditched a Tory leadership campaign pledge to fine patients who miss GP and hospital appointments.The Prime Minister backtracked on the plan he outlined in his first attempt at leading the country this year after it was widely criticised by health leaders.He had argued it was not right that some patients were failing to turn up and taking slots away from people who need them.Among the critics, the British Medical Association said the plans would “make matters worse”.Meanwhile, his spokesman suggsted King Charles was still advised not to attend the Cop27 climate summit – contradicting claims...
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX ‘Likely’ to Create a Stablecoin: Report
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told The Big Whale in an interview that the crypto exchange “is very likely" to create a stablecoin. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what kind of stablecoin it could be and the exchange’s moves in a bear market.
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner Says Crypto Echos Risks of 2008 Financial Crisis
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto's growing interest by traditional finance firms should put regulators on notice of dangerous risks to come. Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the commissioner comparing the risks of crypto to the 2008 financial crisis.
A Heated Presidential Election Puts Brazil's Future As A Democracy In Question
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has waged war on the world's fourth-largest democracy. Many Brazilians fear it won't survive if he wins reelection Sunday.
CoinDesk
Kazakhstan to Integrate CBDC on BNB Chain, Binance CEO Says
The National Bank of Kazakhstan will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Binance's blockchain network BNB Chain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Thursday. "The Hash" hosts discuss why this could be a historic moment for the BNB ecosystem and digital money at large.
CoinDesk
BIS Report Finds CBDCs Useful in Foreign Exchange Transactions
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) revealed in a report that CBDCs come in handy for foreign exchange transfers as they saw 20 different commercial banks conduct over 160 payments worth around a total of $22 million. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the ongoing Project mBridge and what it means for CBDC adoptions around the world.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy; more than 300 drones ‘shot down’
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; air force spokesman says Ukraine has shot down hundreds of Iranian-made drones
