Rishi Sunak has ditched a Tory leadership campaign pledge to fine patients who miss GP and hospital appointments.The Prime Minister backtracked on the plan he outlined in his first attempt at leading the country this year after it was widely criticised by health leaders.He had argued it was not right that some patients were failing to turn up and taking slots away from people who need them.Among the critics, the British Medical Association said the plans would “make matters worse”.Meanwhile, his spokesman suggsted King Charles was still advised not to attend the Cop27 climate summit – contradicting claims...

21 MINUTES AGO