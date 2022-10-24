ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

FLYAP hosts Women in Manufacturing Summit in downtown Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses, educators, and students gathered for the ‘Women in Manufacturing Summit’ on Thursday. The summit was a chance for women to share their experiences in the working field. “Manufacturing is a huge field, especially in Rochester we have a lot of big...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game

The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
WEBSTER, NY
thestylus.org

Vandalism and racial slurs in Bramley Hall

SUNY Brockport has released a statement regarding two incidents of vandalism in Bramley Hall over the weekend. Both incidents involved a racial slur being posted on a bulletin board within the building. One individual has come forward and accepted responsibility for one of the incidents, and the matter is being...
BROCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend

Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
LIVONIA, NY
13 WHAM

Businesses react to city's new anti-panhandling campaign

Rochester, N.Y. — A new city campaign meant to crack down on panhandling is getting some pushback. The campaign, called Be the Change, Keep the Change, encourages the community to donate directly to nonprofit organizations providing services to the homeless — rather than paying panhandlers directly. Some business...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Genesee Valley Park makes list of threatened Olmsted sites

A national advocacy group says there's a risk the University of Rochester could develop an important wooded area that buffers the park from it. Genesee Valley Park has been named one of the 12 most threatened Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscapes in a new report published by a national landscape advocacy group. The report, “Landslide 2022,” was published by The Cultural Landscape Foundation and is intended to draw...
ROCHESTER, NY
macaronikid.com

FREE Membership for 1 year to the JCC Rochester!

Join our inclusive and welcoming community that has a focus on family fun with drop-in areas like PlayGym, a family pool, youth and recreation activities and fun events every weekend!. We're hosting two family open houses, Sunday October 30th from 9:30-11:30am (magic show at 11!) and on Saturday, November 5...
ROCHESTER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Meet Jennifer Bustamante, Director of Gigi’s Playhouse Rochester

GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester is a local chapter of a nonprofit organization which gives children, teens, and adults of all abilities a place to learn, grow, find support, and belong. Established by two local moms, Jennifer Bustamante and Kim Guerrieri (both of whom have children with Down Syndrome), GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester was founded as an education extension for those with differing abilities. It quickly exploded to include over 400 Rochester area families.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lowe's breaks ground on community garden at RMSC

Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked Red Vest Day, but some local Lowe's employees took their vests off to help break ground on a new garden at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. When finished, the garden will provide a learning experience. "We're building an educational-style community garden, and we...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy