Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
Legally blind janitor wins NYSID ‘Employee of the Year’
Roger Youngs has a condition called "aniridia," meaning he was born without irises. Pupils cover most of his eyes.
FLYAP hosts Women in Manufacturing Summit in downtown Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses, educators, and students gathered for the ‘Women in Manufacturing Summit’ on Thursday. The summit was a chance for women to share their experiences in the working field. “Manufacturing is a huge field, especially in Rochester we have a lot of big...
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
A new generation of beekeepers is buzzing at a local school
The students get the opportunity to get out of a normal classroom setting and work with their hands, while also seeing the fruits of their labor in the form of honey and beeswax that gets collected each year.
RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game
The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
Following child safety session, student came forward about former Hilton principal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The testimony of over two dozen young boys in the Kirk Ashton trial persuaded a jury to convict a former Hilton Elementary School principal of sexual abuse. One local agency also played a major role in the case coming to fruition. That agency is the Bivona...
Vandalism and racial slurs in Bramley Hall
SUNY Brockport has released a statement regarding two incidents of vandalism in Bramley Hall over the weekend. Both incidents involved a racial slur being posted on a bulletin board within the building. One individual has come forward and accepted responsibility for one of the incidents, and the matter is being...
Webster CSD investigating picture circulating on social media of students who appear to be in blackface
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a picture circulating online of students who appear to be in blackface at the Webster Thomas homecoming football game. News10NBC requested a response from Webster Central School District about the incident, and they forwarded us the letter below, that was sent to Webster CSD staff and families on Saturday.
Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend
Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
Businesses react to city's new anti-panhandling campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — A new city campaign meant to crack down on panhandling is getting some pushback. The campaign, called Be the Change, Keep the Change, encourages the community to donate directly to nonprofit organizations providing services to the homeless — rather than paying panhandlers directly. Some business...
Genesee Valley Park makes list of threatened Olmsted sites
A national advocacy group says there's a risk the University of Rochester could develop an important wooded area that buffers the park from it. Genesee Valley Park has been named one of the 12 most threatened Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscapes in a new report published by a national landscape advocacy group. The report, “Landslide 2022,” was published by The Cultural Landscape Foundation and is intended to draw...
FREE Membership for 1 year to the JCC Rochester!
Join our inclusive and welcoming community that has a focus on family fun with drop-in areas like PlayGym, a family pool, youth and recreation activities and fun events every weekend!. We're hosting two family open houses, Sunday October 30th from 9:30-11:30am (magic show at 11!) and on Saturday, November 5...
Meet Jennifer Bustamante, Director of Gigi’s Playhouse Rochester
GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester is a local chapter of a nonprofit organization which gives children, teens, and adults of all abilities a place to learn, grow, find support, and belong. Established by two local moms, Jennifer Bustamante and Kim Guerrieri (both of whom have children with Down Syndrome), GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester was founded as an education extension for those with differing abilities. It quickly exploded to include over 400 Rochester area families.
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
Lowe's breaks ground on community garden at RMSC
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked Red Vest Day, but some local Lowe's employees took their vests off to help break ground on a new garden at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. When finished, the garden will provide a learning experience. "We're building an educational-style community garden, and we...
Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
