The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.

WEBSTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO