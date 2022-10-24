Read full article on original website
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Michigan Daily
‘Ticket to Paradise’ is a ticket to mediocrity
“Ticket to Paradise” gets everything right about paradise, including the backdrop of an upcoming wedding and a beach view of Bali. But paradise is all this film seems to know, as forgettable side plots and nonexistent conflict resolution muddle its potential. Written by director Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here...
Michigan Daily
Don’t waste your time with ‘28 Days Haunted’
With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the time of year for ghosts, witches, ghouls and midterms. Everyone loves a good freaky fall thrill, which is what Netflix attempts to provide in their new show “28 Days Haunted.” Tagged by Netflix as reality television and TV horror, “28 Days Haunted” makes a tragic attempt at combining ghost hunting with the usually lovable reality TV tropes of forced proximity and isolation. The result? The unbelievably corny display that is “28 Days Haunted.”
Michigan Daily
Why I have not and never will watch ‘Gilmore Girls’￼
Everyone knows that in the world of television, there are a few TV “greats” — a handful of cult classics that persist, year after year, snagging the top spots on fan-favorite lists and holding onto their places on streaming platforms with an iron fist. Think “Friends,” “The Office,” “M*A*S*H” or “The Sopranos,” to name a few. Everyone also knows that there’s a seasonal surge to these shows as well — it’s only right that when November rolls around you put on those Thanksgiving episodes of “Friends,” or when snow starts falling you obviously have to watch “The Office” Christmas specials. But when it comes to TV greats and cult classics, there’s one show that continues to have a massive seasonal resurgence, one largely regarded as the show to watch when the leaves start falling and the weather starts turning: “Gilmore Girls.” Once the threshold between summer and fall is crossed, it officially becomes Rory and Lorelai Gilmore season with an abundance of hot coffee, pretentious literature and cable-knit sweaters as far as the eye can see. My Instagram explore page is flooded with “Gilmore Girls” edits, and I can’t scroll through TikTok without catching a glimpse of a “Gilmore Girls” scene or someone arguing about Team Jess or Team Dean with enthusiasm reminiscent of the “Twilight” era (BTW, Team Jacob all the way). But no matter how many reels I see of clever Lorelai moments or Rory reading Sylvia Plath, I refuse to give in to this overhyped fall classic. I will not be watching “Gilmore Girls.”
Michigan Daily
Ling Ma’s ‘Bliss Montage’ is a shimmering short story collection
While Ling Ma has already proven herself to be a dazzling storyteller after her first novel “Severance,” her debut short story collection intuitively breaks into the universal anxieties of modern life. Each short story in the aptly-named collection “Bliss Montage” taps into a specific collective truth and turns it into a hysteric fever dream or outright nightmare. And while “Severance” centers on the capitalist hellscape of millennial professional life, “Bliss Montage” expands itself into every personal, romantic and political nightmare of this generation.
Michigan Daily
Farrah Rochon’s ‘Almost There’ takes ‘The Princess and the Frog’ and gives it a twist
As a 20-year-old, I can’t deny that Disney movies have a strange grip on me. Just ask my siblings — I’ve cried in public about “Brother Bear.” I blame nostalgia and the killer soundtracks. Whenever I hear about releases of new Disney retellings, I am...
Michigan Daily
A letter to my ex
Your name popped up on my phone for the first time in a while. I was searching for a song on my Spotify and our shared playlist appeared. You must have forgotten to delete it while you were erasing every remnant of me from your life. When you finally threw away the stale, rotting flowers that you kept weeks after we broke up. When you randomly unliked all my playlists and blocked me on Spotify — something I had no idea was even possible. When you threw yourself into another relationship fueled out of spite and hatred for me — every date reminding you so much of me that you couldn’t help but mention my name and speak whatever malice you felt about me like you did with your other exes on our dates. To you, I was the villain. The flight that carried you to crash, the early morning cold when your heater stops working, forcing you to lay in bed all day, the protruding nail on the staircase railing that always deeply cuts your finger, the small scratch on the front of your almost-perfect car, the broken vent in the back of your freezer causing all your food to defrost and eventually spoil, the crooked picture frame in your living room that won’t stay straight no matter how many nails you add. No matter how I describe it, I was the antagonist in your story — the words you shared with all your friends and every person you met. Yet I can’t blame you, because if I was you, I would have done the same. I would have told my friends it was so out of the blue. Added in tiny lies to make you seem worse than you actually were. Rolled my eyes and ranted when your name got brought up, finding every excuse to criticize you. All because you would have been my villain. But in reality, you thought I was yours.
Michigan Daily
Waltzing my way through ballroom dance history
“Have you ballroom danced before?” a girl asked, as we waited outside the studio door. I shook my head, a reluctant smile appearing on my face. “Not yet, but I am about to.”. In my creased, worn, white sneakers, I walked toward the mirror room of the Central...
Michigan Daily
‘Smile’ comprehensively depicts the weight of trauma
There’s been a lot of buzz around “Smile,” the new horror film that pulls off its best scares through, as you may have guessed, creepy grins. The promotion of this movie was a lot of fun — photobombs of people smiling scarily in the background of baseball games and even on “The Today Show” — which is part of the reason I eagerly added it to my must-watch horror list for the season.
Michigan Daily
‘Slime Rancher 2’: goopy, gelatinous fun
Monomi Park seemed to have struck gold with “Slime Rancher.” After its release in 2016, the video game received overwhelmingly positive feedback and won various awards on Steam. And why wouldn’t it? Scrolling through the Steam page, you can find reviewers writing love letters to the game, gushing about the fantastic memories and wholesome gameplay — from providing an avenue to bond with family to bringing a bright, colorful splash to a dark and difficult time in one’s life.
Japan's 'waste not, want not' philosophy has deep religious and cultural roots, from monsters and meditation to Marie Kondo's tidying up
The word “waste” is often frightening. People fear not making the most of their time, whether at work or at leisure, and failing to live life to the fullest. Warnings against waste run especially deep in Japanese culture. Many Americans are familiar with the famous decluttering technique of organization guru Marie Kondo, who wrote “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” Travelers to Japan may hear the classic expression “mottainai,” which means “don’t be wasteful” or “what a waste.” There are even gods, spirits and monsters, or “yokai,” associated with waste, cleanliness and respect for material goods. As a scholar of Asian...
17 Verrrrry Subtle Things That Actually Reveal A Lot About Someone
If you really want to get to know someone, just look at their trash.
18 Photos That Prove Half The World Is Living In The Year 3022, While The Rest Of Us Are Stuck Here In 2022
Putting a small patch of grass in an airport so dogs can do their "business" is kinda brilliant.
Chastain portrays everyday superhero in 'Good Nurse'
Movie titles are always important, but there’s special significance to the title of The Good Nurse, based on the horrific serial killings of dozens and possibly hundreds of patients by a night nurse who injected fatal drugs into IV bags. Of course, real-life convicted killer Charles Cullen, potentially one of the most prolific serial killers of all time, is not the “good nurse” in the title, even in an ironic sense. It is, rather, fellow nurse Amy Loughren — played by a luminous, effortlessly empathetic Jessica Chastain — who first befriended Cullen, then suspected him, then helped bring him down....
The whole world smiles with you
Did you know you have special powers? Yes, your smile is a special power. The body releases tension when you smile, and you can calm and relax yourself with a smile. Research shows that smiling releases serotonin — a neurotransmitter that produces feelings of happiness and wellbeing. If smiling...
