FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
wjol.com
Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”
Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
25newsnow.com
Water trouble at Stateville Correctional Center forces some inmates to move
JOLIET (25 News Now) - Some of the inmates as Stateville Correctional Center were moved Thursday. Water problems in the Quarter House at the Joliet Prison started back in August when a mechanical problem took one of the facility’s two water heaters offline. Parts to repair it were delayed...
wjol.com
Nurses Union File Unfair Labor Practice Against Joliet Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center formally named AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center/md. The Illinois Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Last Friday, October 21st, three nurses were escorted off the campus for complaining...
fox32chicago.com
911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home
LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source. Melchizedek and Susana’s son was in the fourth grade when a group of children from his school in Des Plaines, Illinois, began to verbally assault him every day. When the words turned into physical blows, the couple...
wjol.com
Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager
The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
WSPY NEWS
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
Fire forces dozens of people out of apartment complex in Wheeling
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire forced dozens of people out of their homes in north suburban Wheeling overnight. Fire fighters were called to the Mandalane Apartments just before 4 a.m. Heavy smoke had accumulated on the third floor of the building.The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors say they were worried something like this might happen. .Fire officials said they are still evaluating the damage to determine whether its safe for some of the residents to go back inside.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Warning of ‘Explosion' of Viruses, ‘Scrabble' Variants
With winter coming up, Chicago-area experts are warning that there could be an explosion of viruses in the coming months, with RSV already surging ahead of a feared rise in COVID and flu. Plus, as new variants emerge and spread, which are the most concerning and where do things stand?
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban family warns others after daughter diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy
CHICAGO - A suburban family is in a race against time after their daughter was misdiagnosed for months. They are sharing their story to alert other families to a rare, but often overlooked disease. "No one knows the child better than the parent and if they feel like something is...
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?
With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster. As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.
