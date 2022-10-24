ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why bureaucracy and a baroness' stay are costing a New York hospital more than $600K

What happens when legal and healthcare bureaucracy collide? In one New York City case, the result is hospital bills of more than $600,000 and mounting. Such is the case at Mount Sinai West hospital. According to The New York Times, an initially unidentified woman with no government documents or health insurance has been in a hospital bed for six months after apparently suffering a stroke.
New York hospital unveils new ER in $250M renovation project

New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new emergency department Oct. 25, silive.com reported. The new department is part of the hospital's $250 million renovation and expansion project. It includes larger trauma and triage areas as well as specific units for pediatrics, behavioral health, cardiac, stroke and sexual assault care. The department will be double its original size at 35,000 square feet.
