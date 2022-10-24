Read full article on original website
FSLR vs. SPWR: 2 Risky Solar Stocks, but Which is Better?
Solar energy stocks have been hot in recent years, but we’re only recently starting to see which companies have staying power. While these two solar energy companies look attractive from a long-term standpoint, both face different key risks. Over the years, we’ve seen solar energy companies come and go,...
Two “Strong Buy” EV Stocks That Could Drive Substantial Returns
EV stocks have been clobbered this year amid rising interest rates, supply chain challenges, and fears of an economic downturn. However, Wall Street remains bullish on some EV names based on robust long-term prospects and growing EV penetration. We will discuss two such EV stocks in this article. Rising interest...
Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Took Investors for a Ride; Should You Invest Now?
Mullen Automotive stock has bounced back from the recent lows. However, equity dilution and competitive headwinds remain a drag. Shares of the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), have had a roller coaster ride in 2022. Mullen Automotive stock jumped over 118% in the last 10 trading days. Even with this gain, MULN stock is still down about 89% year-to-date. While MULN could benefit from secular industry trends, it is in a development stage, and worries around access to capital, equity dilution, and increased competition will remain a drag on this micro-cap company (market cap of $258.77M).
Russia’s oil power ‘will never return,’ the IEA says. ‘The rupture has come with a speed that few imagined possible’
“Many of the contours of this new world are not yet fully defined, but there is no going back to the way things were.”
Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock
Investors can make a stable passive income with this energy stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Irrespective of the uncertainty, investors can make a steady passive income through dividend stocks with monthly payouts. Among the ones that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider investing in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)(TSE:PPL) stock. Its stock has outpaced the benchmark index in 2022. Meanwhile, it sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
Down nearly 60%, Pacific Smiles (ASX:PSQ) is drawing takeover attention
Australian dental centres operator, Pacific Smiles is attracting investors amid speculation its become a potential buyout target. Pacific Smiles Group (ASX:PSQ) stock rose as much as 10% on Tuesday, extending gains that began on Monday, as the dental health stock rebounds from heavy selling in recent months. Pacific Smiles shares have declined about 50% since the beginning of the year.
Should You Embrace Realty Income (NYSE:O) for Its Dividend?
Investors looking for stable returns to safeguard against macroeconomic headwinds and volatile stock markets may consider investing in Realty Income for its stable and growing dividends backed by a strong balance sheet. Amid fears of a global recession, investors are looking for a safe haven for their investments. Real estate...
General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posted a Huge Q3 Loss; Now What?
General Electric reported mixed third-quarter results, marred by the poor performance of the renewable energy segment. The company is undertaking a restructuring plan to curb the pressure from the segment. American multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffered huge losses in its renewable energy business in the third quarter. To address...
Led by NIO the Chinese Stocks Carnage is Back
Chinese EV makers are slumping in the pre-market session today on growth concerns and as the positive impact from the comments of China’s central bank last week wanes. Additionally, supply chain woes, tight COVID-19 restrictions, and soft demand coupled with Tesla cutting prices in China are adding to the selling pressure.
Should You Buy Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Following Its Strong Q4-2022 Results?
Visa shares are trending higher on robust cross-border recovery, inflation, and recovering international markets. Its strong results, combined with its discounted valuation, make the stock worth considering. Visa (NYSE:V) shares are trending higher following better-than-expected Fiscal Q4-2022 results aided by robust momentum in consumer payments and a rebound in cross-border...
‘S&P 500 Could See More Relief’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
For most of this year, the bears have been out in force – the S&P hit a 52-week intraday low on October 12, when the index dipped below 3,500. Since then, we seen something of a rally, and the index is up 7%. The question now is, will the rally hold or do the markets have more room to fall?
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Cut Workforce as Part of Massive Cost Reduction Efforts
Intel is targeting up to $10 billion in cost savings by 2025 through various initiatives, including job cuts. The company’s actions reflect the impact of macro challenges and lower demand in the semiconductor space. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) impressed investors with its better-than-anticipated third-quarter earnings and its aggressive cost savings plans...
3 Tech Stocks to Consider amid Tough Times
While many tech companies have been laying off employees and seeing their results negatively impacted by economic turbulence, these three tech stocks are still going strong and ought to be considered by investors. Markets have been in turmoil for much of the year, leaving investors bleak about forward performance. Economic...
Acreage Holdings downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy at Canaccord
Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley downgraded Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) to Hold from Speculative Buy with a price target of $1.40, down from $2.75, following Canopy Growth’s (CGC) series of announcements to streamline and create a holding company, Canopy USA, to consolidate its U.S. THC operations. With Acreage Holdings’ Series D shares included in this amalgamation pegged to a 0.45 exchange ratio, he has aligned his price target to that of Canopy, Bottomley said.
Microsoft sees FX decreasing total revenue growth by 5% in FY23
Says Edge browser gained market share in Q1. Sees Q1 trends continuing into Q2. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Here’s Why Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock is Trending Higher
Charles Schwab, one major owner at Local Bounti, with more than a 10% holding, bought LOCL stock worth $7.5 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Charles Schwab bought 3,000,000 shares of LOCL stock at an average price of $2.50 per share, worth $7.5 million. Shares of the company are trending over 15% higher in the early trading hours today.
Canopy Growth upgraded to Hold from Sell at Canaccord
Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley upgraded Canopy Growth to Hold from Sell with a price target of C$4.25, up from C$2.75.
Biogen upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter upgraded Biogen to Buy from Neutral with a $370 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Roblox vs. Block: Is Either Cathie Wood Stock a Buy Yet?
Cathie Wood’s ARKK has sunk in devastating fashion, but there are standout innovators that are capable of moving on from their 80% drops. Roblox and Block shares seem like innovators that may be oversold and undervalued, even given headwinds ahead. In this piece, we’ll leverage TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to...
Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rises on Lower Q3 Loss
Teladoc shares surged after the company announced a lower-than-anticipated third-quarter loss following a disappointing first half. Virtual healthcare provider Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) impressed investors by posting a narrower-than-anticipated third-quarter loss, driven by solid revenue and cost controls. Loss per share came down to $0.45 in Q3 2022 from $0.53 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss per share of $0.57.
