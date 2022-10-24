Mullen Automotive stock has bounced back from the recent lows. However, equity dilution and competitive headwinds remain a drag. Shares of the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), have had a roller coaster ride in 2022. Mullen Automotive stock jumped over 118% in the last 10 trading days. Even with this gain, MULN stock is still down about 89% year-to-date. While MULN could benefit from secular industry trends, it is in a development stage, and worries around access to capital, equity dilution, and increased competition will remain a drag on this micro-cap company (market cap of $258.77M).

1 DAY AGO