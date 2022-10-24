RB Nylen runs for two touchdowns in second half to propel host RHAM past East Catholic

HEBRON — The RHAM High football team tried to run the ball between the tackles in the first half of their game against East Catholic Saturday, but the Eagles' stout defensive line stuffed the Raptors' ball carriers time and time again and the hosts were unable to get anything going offensively.

So Raptors' coach Dakota Fleming adjusted the gameplan at the half, implementing a perimeter-oriented ruMax Nylenshing attack. The revised plan worked to perfection. Running back Max Nylen rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 13 yards in the second half to propel RHAM to a 14-13 victory in CCC interdivisional play.

"We made our adjustments and starting moving our runs plays from the inside to the outside, trying to bounce it outside," Nylen said. "We knew they were flying up the middle and blitzing. They were really stacking the box and when they did that it forced us to go outside and there weren't too many guys out there to stop us."