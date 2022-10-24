WWE SmackDown ratings down against heavy sports competition

SmackDown finished third on television behind an MLB game and NBA game.

Friday night's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.231 million viewers on Fox, down 1.9 percent from the previous week. It's the lowest viewership number SmackDown has drawn since October 5.

SmackDown topped all network television in the 18-49 demo with a 0.52 rating, but it trailed an MLB playoff game and an NBA game on cable. SmackDown's 18-49 demo rating was down 3.7 percent from last week and is the show's lowest number in that category since September 16.

FS1's coverage of the MLB playoffs averaged nearly five million viewers on Friday night, while the NBA game on ESPN that went head-to-head with SmackDown averaged 1.4 million.

As compared with the same week in 2021, Smackdown was down 0.8 percent in overall viewers and down 10.3 percent in 18-49.

