Mesa, AZ

Mesa police end 6-month investigation with drugs, weapons seizures and arrests

 3 days ago

The Mesa Police Department Monday announced the end of a six-month investigation with the arrest of two men on felony charges related to illegal drugs and distribution.

Police said Casey Thornton, 31, and Davonte Williams, 29, used the Green Trail Smoke Shop in Mesa as a front for their crimes that also included weapons possession.

With help from the East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Mesa Police Department’s Organized Crime Section - Narcotic Unit gathered enough evidence through undercover  and surveillance operations to arrest both men, according to authorities.

Officers seized 19 handguns, four rifles, and $285,000 worth of illegal drugs, including:

  • Methamphetamine: 91.62 grams.
  • Fentanyl: 24,937.6 pills.
  • Cocaine: 74.6 grams.
  • Morphine: 5 syringes – liquid.
  • Marijuana: 61 pounds.
  • Marijuana gummies: 125.5 grams.
  • Cartridges: 600-plus vape pen cartridges with THC.
  • Miscellaneous prescriptions: 20.1 grams (pills).

