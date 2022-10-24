ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger go on a walk with their kids

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xGLE_0il20OIM00
Celebrity news Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger go on a walk with their kids The couple was spotted with their kids, Lyla, Eloise, and Jack.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed their Sunday by taking their family on a walk.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were on a walk with their kids, Lyla, Eloise, and Jack, whom Pratt shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. The family was on a walk in the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The photos show Pratt and Schwarzenegger with caps on, with Pratt wearing shorts and white button-down shit. He was carrying Lyla, 2, in a stroller. Schwarzenegger carried Eloise and wore all black, including a sweatshirt, some yoga pants, and some sunglasses. Jack was wearing some sunglasses, blue pants, and a white shirt.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in 2019 and often talk about their relationship and their lives. While Schwarzenegger is a writer and often discusses motherhood, she remains very private over their kids lives, choosing to keep them away from the spotlight, at least until they grow up more. “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media,” she said on the Today Show.

When speaking about perhaps having more kids with Pratt, she remained open and shared that she loved growing up in a home with a lot children. “I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she said in an interview with US Weekly. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photos Of Her Young Daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares two young daughters with her husband Chris Pratt. Lyla is now two years old while Eloise is four months. Katherine, the eldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, rarely shares a glimpse into her personal life at home with her family. To celebrate National Daughters Day,...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
People

Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
DoYouRemember?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena’s Latest Body Transformation Amazes Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s second son Joseph Baena is a combination of talents and good genes. The 25-year-old was a contestant on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. Joseph surprised his fans with his dance steps on the show, and many viewers were wowed at how he could perfectly make some moves despite muscular restrictions from his body-building journey, which is supposed to reduce his flexibility. However, he was eliminated from the show on the ‘prom night’ episode.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
netflixjunkie.com

When Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed He Fathered a Child With a Staffer

Arnold Schwarzenegger made it big in every industry that he stepped into. Not only is he considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, but also one of the richest Hollywood actors. And in between all this, The Terminator actor also managed to be the Governor of California. Now it is almost impossible to not get involved in a controversy in two of the above-mentioned fields, and Arnold got involved in a lot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy