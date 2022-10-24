Nio stock (NYSE:NIO) has declined by close to 23% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by almost 46% over the past month. While the U.S. markets have seen a bit of a recovery in recent days, Nio and other Chinese EV players have been weighed down by multiple factors. Firstly, China’s Xi Jinping consolidated power at the recently held Communist party meeting, taking over a third five-year term as President. Investors have been concerned that this could mean that increasingly strong state control over the Chinese economy and markets will continue, potentially impacting stock returns. Moreover, there are also concerns about the Chinese economy amid issues in the over-leveraged property sector, which was a big driver of growth in recent years. The Chinese government has delayed the release of key economic indicators and this could be a sign that things remain tough, translating into a tough outlook for automotive companies. Although EV sales have remained a bright spot, demand could be softening with EV bellwether Tesla recently cutting prices on its vehicles in China by as much as 9% over the last weekend.

11 HOURS AGO