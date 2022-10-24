Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 25.2% to $26.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 445.6% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps After Better-Than-Expected GDP Data
The U.S. Department of Labour released its jobless claims report today and seasonally adjusted initial claims were 217,000, up by 3,000 from the previous week but still below forecasts of 220,000. Reassuringly, U.S. GDP grew at 2.6% in Q3, rebounding from two straight declines in the first half of the...
Nio Stock Is Likely To Quickly Rebound From Current Sell Off
Nio stock (NYSE:NIO) has declined by close to 23% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by almost 46% over the past month. While the U.S. markets have seen a bit of a recovery in recent days, Nio and other Chinese EV players have been weighed down by multiple factors. Firstly, China’s Xi Jinping consolidated power at the recently held Communist party meeting, taking over a third five-year term as President. Investors have been concerned that this could mean that increasingly strong state control over the Chinese economy and markets will continue, potentially impacting stock returns. Moreover, there are also concerns about the Chinese economy amid issues in the over-leveraged property sector, which was a big driver of growth in recent years. The Chinese government has delayed the release of key economic indicators and this could be a sign that things remain tough, translating into a tough outlook for automotive companies. Although EV sales have remained a bright spot, demand could be softening with EV bellwether Tesla recently cutting prices on its vehicles in China by as much as 9% over the last weekend.
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
Thai Stock Market May See Mild Consolidation On Thursday
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 30 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,595-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Thursday.
European Shares Likely To See Cautious Start Ahead Of ECB Rate Decision
(RTTNews) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Thursday as investors await today's ECB rate decision. A 75-bps rate hike is expected for the second consecutive time despite political pressure to tread more carefully amid a looming recession. Meanwhile, following disappointing earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft, Facebook...
Is Vident Core U.S. Equity ETF (VUSE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market, the Vident Core U.S. Equity ETF (VUSE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/22/2014. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on...
Malaysia Stock Market May Hand Back Wednesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the six-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 70 points or 5.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,450-point plateau although it's likely to turn lower again on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares jump as investors anticipate smaller interest rate rises
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Thursday on growing expectations that major central banks could start slowing th pace of interest rate hikes in coming months, while the dollar's retreat lifted commodities and pushed treasury yields lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was...
