New York City, NY

Bella Hadid Cozies Up in Cutout Sweater Dress, Knit Hat & Lug-Sole Boots in NYC

By Melody Rivera
 3 days ago
Bella Hadid appropriately dressed for the cold weather in New York City today.

The supermodel wore a long black crewneck sweater dress with circular cutouts on the sleeves for her day out in the city. She paired the top with dark blue tights.

To accessorize, Hadid wore a gold watch with black vintage oval sunglasses. She added a washed black leather tote bag that featured an asymmetrical fold. The unique piece featured a unique woven design on the sides of the bag. To keep her ears warm, Hadid added a red and white earflap knit hat to the look.

The 26-year-old model chose a classic pair of leather boots to complete the look. The calf-high boots featured a lug sole with an unstructured sleeve in equestrian style. The material of her shoes matched the natural look of her purse. Bottega Veneta and Prada have released similar boots in recent years.

Hadid is the reason that we know the term “off-duty model look.” Although she is known to be walking down the runway in the best pieces made by designers, Hadid’s street style is also unmatched. The model’s style can be compared to early 2000’s trends. She loves to mix up her style at times with a preppy look or a fierce all-black moment. Hadid even finds a way to make biker shorts and slides look trendy. For a red-carpet event, Hadid loves to slip on a vibrant pair of pumps or chained stilettos . If she is having a casual day with family or boyfriend Marc Kulman, she opts for a sleek pair of sneakers or boots like these. She has a very envious shoe closet with a range of brands from Nike and Crocs to Prada and Christian Louboutin.

PHOTOS: Bella Hadid’s Street Style Evolution

