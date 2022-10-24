Read full article on original website
Related
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 23, 2022: Young and Reeves
12 News' Byron Brown sits down with Shuwaski Young, Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Congressional 3rd District. And Gov. Tate Reeves defends the state's handling of Jackson's water emergency.
Roll Call Online
Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era
Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs. At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Best Private High School in Mississippi
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
talkbusiness.net
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets
Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
Weather Aware For Tuesday Storms
Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Johnny Dupree
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Democratic and Republican candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree is the former Hattiesburg mayor who is facing off against Republican challenger Jackson County...
wcbi.com
Rural Mississippians are racing to get high-speed internet
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The race to get high-speed internet to rural areas in Mississippi has reached an exciting milestone. More than 100,000 subscribers in rural areas now have access to the internet. For decades, rural areas have had the need for speed on the world wide web, and with...
Mississippi deputies arrest man for inappropriately touching child
Mississippi deputies have arrested a man for inappropriately touching a child. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Honea, 40, on Oct. 14. Honea was charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes in Pike County. His bond has been set at...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
desotocountynews.com
Watson sentenced on felony exploitation charges
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced recent sentencings in cases across the state that were investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. One involved the sentencing of a woman who worked at an Olive Branch facility. “As our loved ones become older, they become vulnerable to financial...
Jackson Free Press
Watchdog Group: Mississippi Prison Industries Not Effective
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi legislative watchdog group is questioning the effectiveness of a nonprofit company that provides job training for people in prison. The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, said in a recent report that the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation has not maintained a proper database to show how many inmates are receiving job training, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
Comments / 0