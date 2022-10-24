ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era

Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs. At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why...
This Is the Best Private High School in Mississippi

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets

Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
Rural Mississippians are racing to get high-speed internet

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The race to get high-speed internet to rural areas in Mississippi has reached an exciting milestone. More than 100,000 subscribers in rural areas now have access to the internet. For decades, rural areas have had the need for speed on the world wide web, and with...
Watson sentenced on felony exploitation charges

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced recent sentencings in cases across the state that were investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. One involved the sentencing of a woman who worked at an Olive Branch facility. “As our loved ones become older, they become vulnerable to financial...
Watchdog Group: Mississippi Prison Industries Not Effective

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi legislative watchdog group is questioning the effectiveness of a nonprofit company that provides job training for people in prison. The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, said in a recent report that the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation has not maintained a proper database to show how many inmates are receiving job training, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
