Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
RSV on the rise in Triad, Greensboro mom shares her daughter's experience
A respiratory virus, known as RSV, has prompted some schools in the state to close temporarily. It's a disease doctors say is spreading rapidly in children. North Carolina has seen increased levels of the flu and RSV this year compared to the same time last year. So far, near Charlotte,...
Police Break Up Large Party Near NC A&T
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday morning at almost 1:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to a sizable and overbearing party crowd at The Province Apartments on 509 Houston Street. Upon arrival, they encountered a large gathering in Fulton Street and Houston Street, as well as overcrowding within the apartment’s residences.
Cash Reward Offered for Information on Greensboro Double Homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Information is wanted by Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers in the double homicide from Circle Drive that claimed the lives of two. 19-year-old NC A&T freshman student Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes were the two fatalities in a shooting that injured four others Tuesday night. Anyone who contacts...
Goodbye to an icon: 'DC's Hat Lady,' Ms. Vanilla Beane, dies at 103
WASHINGTON (7News) — The District of Columbia said goodbye to an icon on Tuesday. The woman affectionately known as "D.C.'s Hat Lady," Ms. Vanilla Beane, has died at the age of 103, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said. Beane was known for her talents in crafting elaborate hats, turning her...
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
Circle Drive Shooting Kills Two, Several Others Hospitalized
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Near midnight on Tuesday, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting in the 900 block of Circle Drive. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. While officers were at this scene, four additional people who had been shot arrived at a nearby hospital. This is now being investigated as a homicide, as two of the victims have died. One victim was identified as a female freshman student from NC A&T University, Statesville native Kaynecha Turner, 19. The other victim, a male, has yet to be identified.
Two people are dead and several injured after a shooting at an off campus party
Parker Street Shooting Leaves One Injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at the 4300 block of Parker Street. Upon arrival, officers located one gunshot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information is available. There is no additional information at this...
Alamance County shares results of drug crackdown
The Alamance County Sheriff and Burlington Police Department held a press conference today that shared results from a drug crime operation started in August. County Commissioner Craig Turner was pleased to see law enforcement come together and target a specific area on Maple Avenue where officials say a lot of drug activity has been going on.
Woman Shoots Man at Burlington Cracker Barrel
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday at roughly 2:30 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Cracker Barrel restaurant at 850 Huffman Mill Road, on reports of multiple gunshots. At the scene, a male victim was found shot in the parking lot. This male and the female assailant had arrived together and had a dispute in the parking lot, ending in shooting. The female suspect was detained, and the suspected weapon was also recovered. The male victim was transported to the hospital to treat multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
