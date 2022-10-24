ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Police Break Up Large Party Near NC A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday morning at almost 1:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to a sizable and overbearing party crowd at The Province Apartments on 509 Houston Street. Upon arrival, they encountered a large gathering in Fulton Street and Houston Street, as well as overcrowding within the apartment’s residences.
GREENSBORO, NC
Cash Reward Offered for Information on Greensboro Double Homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Information is wanted by Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers in the double homicide from Circle Drive that claimed the lives of two. 19-year-old NC A&T freshman student Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes were the two fatalities in a shooting that injured four others Tuesday night. Anyone who contacts...
GREENSBORO, NC
Goodbye to an icon: 'DC's Hat Lady,' Ms. Vanilla Beane, dies at 103

WASHINGTON (7News) — The District of Columbia said goodbye to an icon on Tuesday. The woman affectionately known as "D.C.'s Hat Lady," Ms. Vanilla Beane, has died at the age of 103, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said. Beane was known for her talents in crafting elaborate hats, turning her...
WASHINGTON, DC
Circle Drive Shooting Kills Two, Several Others Hospitalized

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Near midnight on Tuesday, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting in the 900 block of Circle Drive. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. While officers were at this scene, four additional people who had been shot arrived at a nearby hospital. This is now being investigated as a homicide, as two of the victims have died. One victim was identified as a female freshman student from NC A&T University, Statesville native Kaynecha Turner, 19. The other victim, a male, has yet to be identified.
GREENSBORO, NC
Two people are dead and several injured after a shooting at an off campus party

GREENSBORO, NC
Parker Street Shooting Leaves One Injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at the 4300 block of Parker Street. Upon arrival, officers located one gunshot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information is available. There is no additional information at this...
GREENSBORO, NC
Alamance County shares results of drug crackdown

The Alamance County Sheriff and Burlington Police Department held a press conference today that shared results from a drug crime operation started in August. County Commissioner Craig Turner was pleased to see law enforcement come together and target a specific area on Maple Avenue where officials say a lot of drug activity has been going on.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Woman Shoots Man at Burlington Cracker Barrel

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday at roughly 2:30 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Cracker Barrel restaurant at 850 Huffman Mill Road, on reports of multiple gunshots. At the scene, a male victim was found shot in the parking lot. This male and the female assailant had arrived together and had a dispute in the parking lot, ending in shooting. The female suspect was detained, and the suspected weapon was also recovered. The male victim was transported to the hospital to treat multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
BURLINGTON, NC

