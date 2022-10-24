Thanks for the birthday present, Bryce Harper! Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick soaks in Phillies’ World Series clincher

From my vantage point near the rafters at Citizens Bank Park, I wasn’t sure whether Bryce Harper’s game-winning dinger on Sunday had enough juice.

The ball appeared destined to bang high off the left-field wall. But the eighth-inning blast kept going and going until it disappeared into the first rows of delirious fans.

Then it was bedlam at the Bank. What a way to celebrate my birthday.

It was so loud you couldn’t hear the person next to you. There were countless high-fives with Phillies faithful, some of whom I’m pretty sure I high-fived twice.

A fan in the row behind me almost ended up in my lap. Her group was dancing so hard she either lost her balance on the wet concrete or got jostled and had to be held up by her friends. The entire stadium seemed to be shaking.

Attending Game 5 of the National League Championship Series was a memory I will cherish forever. I’ve probably attended close to a few hundred ballgames and hope to attend a few hundred more. Short of a World Series Game 7, I can’t imagine any ever topping this.

I wish I had a ticket stub as a souvenir, but stubs are history with the adoption of digital tickets. So I had to settle for a game program, which got soggy and still is drying out.

I was lucky to get tickets to Sunday’s game at face value. Seats were selling for at least three times as much on the secondary market.

A friend got them through the team website when they went on sale. We had hoped to get tickets for Friday’s Game 3 but they were sold out. I couldn’t make Saturday’s game because I was working , so our backup plan was Game 5.

That couldn’t have turned out better when Game 5 set up to be the series clincher. And the game fell on my 52nd birthday. Best of all, my dad attended with us.

He’s a big sports fan who lives in my hometown of Pittsburgh. He used to have season tickets to the Steelers and Pitt Panthers. He’s seen playoff football and hockey, but had never seen a playoff baseball game.

The inept Pittsburgh Pirates, restrained by an ownership that refuses to spend the dough necessary to compete, are unlikely to make the playoffs again in Dad’s lifetime. Maybe mine, too. So Dad was eager to drive across the state to see postseason ball in Philadelphia.

He took me to countless games as a kid, and I was happy to take him for a change. He even bought a Phillies cap on the way.

It was cool to get a glimpse of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, now an analyst, in the television booth in Ashburn Alley as we walked in.

Our seats were in Section 310 along the right field line. We spent most of the game standing, as the energetic crowd rooted on the Phils and heckled the Padres.

Kudos to the originator of the best fan chant of the day. Every time Padres catcher Austin Nola, brother of Phils pitcher Aaron Nola, came to the plate, all he heard was: “Aaron’s better!”

Fans mellowed out slightly during the middle innings when there weren’t many scoring chances by either team and the rain started falling harder. But not many people left their seats for cover.

One image that stood out to me was empty Ashburn Alley. A few innings into the game, I looked down and there were just a few souls there. I’ve never seen it so quiet. In the middle of most games, you need a bulldozer to get through, as fans stream to the food stands there. But few fans wanted to miss a pitch to grab a bite on Sunday.

I almost committed that error.

I got caught in a longer-than-expected line in the men’s room during the break before the bottom of the eighth. I grabbed a bucket of crab fries on my way back to my seat and got there just as Harper stepped to the plate.

Then he made history. It felt great to be part of it.

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com