Kanawha County, WV

WSAZ

Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
HURRICANE, WV
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Gov. Jim Justice reacts to state taking over Logan County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Thursday to the takeover of Logan County Schools, saying that while there are clearly issues in education there also are many positive things happening in the state's schools. “Look, we’ve got problems. There’s no question we've got problems in...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Women killed in West Virginia crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Medical professionals are warning of what they’re calling a “tri-demic”, as cases of the flu, COVID, and RSV are all spiking. One local school district is being hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Greenbrier County schools say they’re seeing absence rates much higher than normal, and they’ve even been forced to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Bulltown Historic Area

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia was born from the bloody American Civil War, the only state to have that distinction. The war between the states saw several major battles where thousands of soldiers died in battle as a result of injury or disease. There were no major...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Woman wanted in Wayne County drug investigation taken into custody; man sought

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Wayne County was taken into custody Tuesday in Mingo County. Brandy King, 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Human remains found in Raleigh County

OAK GROVE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirmed human remains were found in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County. According to Sheriff Van Meter, the remains were found in the evening hours of Monday, October 24, 2022. The Sheriff said the remains found have been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

