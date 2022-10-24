Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man involved in I-79 crash in Kanawha County still in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man remains in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 79 last week, Kanawha County deputies said. The 63-year-old man, who deputies said was from Spencer, was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Friday, Oct. 21, on I-79 south near Elkview, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Special report on W.Va. town's cancer epidemic airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A special report that airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News will focus on a West Virginia town in the midst of a cancer epidemic and why communities across the nation need to take heed. The segment by Mark Hyman, the national correspondent for “Inside Your...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
WSAZ
Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
wchstv.com
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
wchstv.com
Gov. Jim Justice reacts to state taking over Logan County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Thursday to the takeover of Logan County Schools, saying that while there are clearly issues in education there also are many positive things happening in the state's schools. “Look, we’ve got problems. There’s no question we've got problems in...
wchstv.com
What's next for Paint Creek? Residents still seeking a conclusive answer two months later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than two months after the Paint Creek chemical spill, residents who rely entirely on well water are finally getting answers on water safety. On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission discussed what they can do to help restore Paint Creek. What neighbors do know is...
West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled
UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
Women killed in West Virginia crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Medical professionals are warning of what they’re calling a “tri-demic”, as cases of the flu, COVID, and RSV are all spiking. One local school district is being hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Greenbrier County schools say they’re seeing absence rates much higher than normal, and they’ve even been forced to […]
wchstv.com
Test results released for more than a dozen wells in Paint Creek following chemical spill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tests on water samples found no chemical beyond the detection limit of 0.3% for more than a dozen hand-dug and shallow wells in the Paint Creek area following a chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike, county officials said. Environmental health specialists from the Fayette...
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: Bulltown Historic Area
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia was born from the bloody American Civil War, the only state to have that distinction. The war between the states saw several major battles where thousands of soldiers died in battle as a result of injury or disease. There were no major...
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman wanted in Wayne County drug investigation taken into custody; man sought
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Wayne County was taken into custody Tuesday in Mingo County. Brandy King, 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WVNT-TV
Human remains found in Raleigh County
OAK GROVE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirmed human remains were found in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County. According to Sheriff Van Meter, the remains were found in the evening hours of Monday, October 24, 2022. The Sheriff said the remains found have been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification.
Comments / 0