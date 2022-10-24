Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in Ohio charged a man accused of killing someone and trying to hide the evidence. According to the Ironton Police Department, the Sanitation Department called authorities to report a man trying to throw away suspicious drugs. Officers found bloody clothing in the bags...
wchstv.com
Man faces felony DUI charges following deadly head-on collision in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:45 p.m.10/26/22. Court records said a man has been accused of driving while impaired after a head-on collision in Kanawha County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden has been charged with two counts...
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
Man in custody after grandfather’s body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The Ironton Police Department says that the man found dead is the grandfather of the man arrested. UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman wanted in Wayne County drug investigation taken into custody; man sought
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Wayne County was taken into custody Tuesday in Mingo County. Brandy King, 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTV
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
wchstv.com
Police: Victim shot while walking to his vehicle in Huntington; suspect, motive unknown
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE: 2:50 p.m., 10/26/22. The victim in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday told police he was shot by an unknown person while he was walking to his vehicle, investigators said. The shooting was reported late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue,...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man involved in I-79 crash in Kanawha County still in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man remains in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 79 last week, Kanawha County deputies said. The 63-year-old man, who deputies said was from Spencer, was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Friday, Oct. 21, on I-79 south near Elkview, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
South Charleston man found guilty in murder of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A South Charleston man was found guilty in Megis County Tuesday on six charges in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Keontae Nelson, 20, was found guilty of murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary...
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
Metro News
Beckley murder trial set for next week following pretrial hearing
BECKLEY. W.Va. — A Beckley man charged with killing a 7-year-old boy in March 2021 will go on trial next week. Prosecutors and attorneys for Rashad “Rico” Thompson argued several pretrial motions during a hearing Monday in Raleigh County Circuit Court. Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick denied a few...
Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
Deliberations to start Tuesday in Meigs County, Ohio murder trial
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The jury in the Keontae Nelson murder trial will begin deliberations on Tuesday. Nelson is accused of killing former Wahama High School and University of Charleston football player Kane Roush on Easter Sunday in 2021. Closing arguments were Monday afternoon. One of the witnesses for the prosecution was co-defendant Richard […]
wchstv.com
Special report on W.Va. town's cancer epidemic airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A special report that airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News will focus on a West Virginia town in the midst of a cancer epidemic and why communities across the nation need to take heed. The segment by Mark Hyman, the national correspondent for “Inside Your...
wchstv.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash kills one in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Gallia County, Ohio. Garrett J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell was killed in Wednesday afternoon in a wreck along Route 29, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The news...
wchstv.com
Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
wchstv.com
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
WSAZ
Man killed in stove propane leak explosion
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walton Fire Chief John Kelley found his cousin’s body burned inside a building behind his cousin’s home Saturday. He said the man’s girlfriend ran out when she she heard a loud noise around 5:10 p.m. “She couldn’t get the door open. It...
