South Charleston, WV

wwnytv.com

Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in Ohio charged a man accused of killing someone and trying to hide the evidence. According to the Ironton Police Department, the Sanitation Department called authorities to report a man trying to throw away suspicious drugs. Officers found bloody clothing in the bags...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Deputies: Woman wanted in Wayne County drug investigation taken into custody; man sought

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Wayne County was taken into custody Tuesday in Mingo County. Brandy King, 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
BIDWELL, OH
WDTV

UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Beckley murder trial set for next week following pretrial hearing

BECKLEY. W.Va. — A Beckley man charged with killing a 7-year-old boy in March 2021 will go on trial next week. Prosecutors and attorneys for Rashad “Rico” Thompson argued several pretrial motions during a hearing Monday in Raleigh County Circuit Court. Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick denied a few...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deliberations to start Tuesday in Meigs County, Ohio murder trial

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The jury in the Keontae Nelson murder trial will begin deliberations on Tuesday. Nelson is accused of killing former Wahama High School and University of Charleston football player Kane Roush on Easter Sunday in 2021. Closing arguments were Monday afternoon. One of the witnesses for the prosecution was co-defendant Richard […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash kills one in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Gallia County, Ohio. Garrett J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell was killed in Wednesday afternoon in a wreck along Route 29, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The news...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in stove propane leak explosion

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walton Fire Chief John Kelley found his cousin’s body burned inside a building behind his cousin’s home Saturday. He said the man’s girlfriend ran out when she she heard a loud noise around 5:10 p.m. “She couldn’t get the door open. It...
ROANE COUNTY, WV

