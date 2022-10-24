ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child

According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance

According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Centre Man receives multiple Charges from Police Chase earlier this year

A 52-year-old Centre man received multiple charges on Tuesday at the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Primrose Road earlier this year in July. According to Floyd Jail Records, James Dale Amos of a County Road 22 address aggressively fled from police at speeds over 45 mph over the speed limit. Amos also allegedly swerved at oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.
CENTRE, AL
wrganews.com

Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs

A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 27th

Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg, charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, by the Leesburg Police Department. Chase Kirby, 43 of Centre, arrested on warrants for 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges, by the Cherokee County Sheriff department. Mitchell Slayton,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, October 27, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 27, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com

Euharlee Man arrested in Rome for Burglary

A 35-year-old Euharlee man was arrested in Rome on Monday for Burglary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, James Dewayne Bishop of a Milam Bridge Road address allegedly used a drill to break into and burglarize multiple apartments and also a Pepsi vending machine at Skytop Studios on 20 Chateau Drive.
ROME, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident

A plain-clothes Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a driver during a “road rage” incident in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to the police report, Atlanta Police Zone Five Officers were working a plain clothes assignment in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets when an officer observed what appeared to be a road […] The post Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say

ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Gordon Central Student Charged with Bringing a Weapon to School

According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 am Wednesday morning, School Resource Deputies responded to a report of a student had brought a weapon into Gordon Central High School. A School Resource Deputy, already on the school campus, reacted promptly, detained the (juvenile) student in question,...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA

