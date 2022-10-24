Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child
According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
WTVCFOX
Walker County man said to have shot wife wanted by sheriff's office
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia:. WCSO says Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived on the...
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
wrganews.com
17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance
According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
wrganews.com
Centre Man receives multiple Charges from Police Chase earlier this year
A 52-year-old Centre man received multiple charges on Tuesday at the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Primrose Road earlier this year in July. According to Floyd Jail Records, James Dale Amos of a County Road 22 address aggressively fled from police at speeds over 45 mph over the speed limit. Amos also allegedly swerved at oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
wrganews.com
Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs
A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 27th
Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg, charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, by the Leesburg Police Department. Chase Kirby, 43 of Centre, arrested on warrants for 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges, by the Cherokee County Sheriff department. Mitchell Slayton,...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 27, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, October 27, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 27, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Man shot, killed after firing on Hall County deputy, sheriff says
A man who fired on a Hall County deputy was killed Tuesday night when the deputy returned fire, sheriff’s officials said.
wrganews.com
Euharlee Man arrested in Rome for Burglary
A 35-year-old Euharlee man was arrested in Rome on Monday for Burglary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, James Dewayne Bishop of a Milam Bridge Road address allegedly used a drill to break into and burglarize multiple apartments and also a Pepsi vending machine at Skytop Studios on 20 Chateau Drive.
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
fox5atlanta.com
Trail of wrappers leads to burglary suspect, exposes theft ring, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Eight people are under arrest in Coweta and Heard counties being charged in a theft ring targeting homes and cars. Investigators say one of the suspects was arrested after investigators followed a trail of candy wrappers to his home. Coweta County investigators say they followed that...
4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say
Four suspected members of the Woodpile gang in Cherokee County pleaded guilty to multiple charges after they were arrested in 2021 on charges related to a confrontation with a rival gang member over a territorial dispute, officials said.
Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident
A plain-clothes Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a driver during a “road rage” incident in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to the police report, Atlanta Police Zone Five Officers were working a plain clothes assignment in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets when an officer observed what appeared to be a road […] The post Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
wrganews.com
Gordon Central Student Charged with Bringing a Weapon to School
According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 am Wednesday morning, School Resource Deputies responded to a report of a student had brought a weapon into Gordon Central High School. A School Resource Deputy, already on the school campus, reacted promptly, detained the (juvenile) student in question,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
