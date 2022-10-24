Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Report: Manchester City Eyeing Sensational Move For Lionel Messi
Manchester City are one of the Premier League clubs eyeing PSG's Lionel Messi, according to a report.
Flops, thrashings and financial ruin: A timeline of how it all went wrong for Barcelona
Barcelona's fall from grace is an epic tale of mismanagement, dumb luck and transfer howlers - and it all stems from Neymar leaving...
ESPN
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar fire PSG to Champions League last 16 with 7-2 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each scored twice and Neymar added another as Paris Saint-Germain routed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday to cruise into the Champions League last 16. The star attacking trio each found the net to put the hosts up 3-0 inside just...
Lionel Messi Produces Record-Breaking UCL Masterclass As PSG Hit Haifa For Seven
The Argentina captain provided two goals and two assists at the Parc des Princes.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff
Manchester United have sealed their win against Sheriff. You can see Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal here.
Mexico Trims Its World Cup Pool to 31 Players Before Final Cut
Tata Martino will make five more cuts before Mexico’s official World Cup squad has been selected after whittling down his player pool.
getnews.info
With an investment of 100 billion yuan, Guangdong, China leads the high-end integrated circuit industry cluster with international competitiveness – FAST TURN CHIP
The integrated circuit industry is a basic, leading and strategic industry that is related to the overall situation of the national economy and social development. It is also a core industry that accelerates the empowerment and upgrading of the digital economy and supports the high-quality development of new infrastructure. In 2021, the sales of my country’s integrated circuit industry will exceed one trillion yuan for the first time.
sfstandard.com
Haters, Stand Back—National Geographic Votes SF ‘Best of the World’
Despite how the internet makes you feel, it’s not all doom and gloom for San Francisco—National Geographic included the city in its “Best of the World” list for 2023, a roundup created to encourage travelers to explore new destinations. San Francisco was the only California city...
Manchester United & Barcelona Considering FC Porto Goalkeeper
Manchester United & Barcelona are both considering moving for FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa.
aircargonews.net
My Freighter adds B747F and plans for more
Uzbekistan logistics firm My Freighter has taken delivery of its first Boeing B747-200F freighter and has plans to add five more as it looks to capitalise on Tashkent as an airfreight hub. The aircraft was delivered on October 23 to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport after departing from Jakarta, Indonesia...
BBC
United Arab Emirates profile - Leaders
President, ruler of Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the third president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Abu Dhabi. He is the third son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the first president...
India complains about getting cold sandwiches at the World Cup - and say they are speaking up on behalf of ALL teams
Players from the Indian cricket team have complained about the quality of food provided at the Twenty20 World Cup - and say they are speaking out for the good of all countries. The side went through a training session on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of their Super...
The Top 10 Most Used Fighter Jets in the World
Jet fighters are the airborne workhorses of a nation’s defense and offense. Whether intercepting incoming enemy aircraft or establishing air superiority in a battlefield, they are designed for high speed maneuverability, and often are also durable. Some of the jet fighters still in service date from the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
