ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Vehicles Collide West Of Warsaw

WARSAW – A crash at the intersection of CRs 400W and 100S on Thursday, Oct. 27, seriously damaged both vehicles. The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. and involved a Chevy Silverado pickup and a Cadillac SRX. Details on how the accident happened and any extent of injuries were...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash

CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

One Dead In Single-Car Accident At SR 13 And 14

WARSAW – A motorist died from injuries sustained early Thursday afternoon in an accident on SR 13 and SR 14 in southeast Kosciusko County. The accident happened at about 12:11 p.m. when the driver of a Cadillac DTS left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to a news release from Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Clark’s Marine Inc. v. Darrin Edgecombe, $3,574.70. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Easton R. Hummitch and Holly Hummitch, $1,389. Jessica M. Yoder, $1,537.84. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Beth R. Kneifel, $8,888.13.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
CASS COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One dead, three injured in crash on US 12

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WISH-TV

Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
KOKOMO, IN
inkfreenews.com

David C. Scott — PENDING

David Scott, 64, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, Huntington. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Delores D. Payne

Delores Delrene Payne, 92, South Bend, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born March 13, 1930. On Nov. 29, 1947, she married Willian Henry Payne; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Shari) Payne, Camden, Tenn.; R. Dean (Dianna) Payne,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Moped Driver Identified After Monday Night Crash

WARSAW – The driver of a moped that crashed Monday night, Oct. 24, has been identified. According to a news release from Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 450N near 375 E when the moped veered off the road and struck a utility pole.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra L. Shepperd

Sandra L. Shepperd, 78, Plymouth, formerly of Culver, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Mishawaka. Sandra was born May 26, 1944. She married Roger “Buddy-Ro” Shepperd Sr.; he preceded her in death. Sandra is survived by her children, Cindy Lou, Carrie and Jessica Shepperd, all of Plymouth, Kandy (Cameron)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

David C. Casner

David Cameron Casner, 60, Boswell, died Oct. 26, 2022. He was born on a spring day, April 24, 1962, in Indianapolis, to Ruth Ione (Cameron) Casner-Rathbun and David Brooks Casner. Living his pre-school days in Indianapolis, he was taught to love pets, hand feed squirrels and go fishing; he loved toys that made noises.
BOSWELL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Louise Stephens

Mary Louise Stephens, 93, South Whitley, died at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her son Michael’s home, near Albion. Mary was born May 11, 1929. She married Don (Joe) Stephens on March 21, 1947. Mary is survived by her children, Don W. (Beverly) Stephens II, Fremont, Barbara...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ronnie Dean Cunningham

Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy