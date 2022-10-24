Read full article on original website
Netflix Is Dumping Its First Original Series In November
Netflix is apparently dropping its first Netflix Original series, Lilyhammer, this November, due to its license to stream it in the US expiring. As reported by IndieWire, come November you won't be able to watch Lilyhammer anymore, which while it isn't biggest Netflix Original, it is the first. Though it technically isn't an Original at all, as it was a licensed show that originally aired on Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK. The show's US streaming license expires on November 20, meaning you will no longer be able to watch it following that deadline.
Doctor Who's New Episodes Are Coming To Disney Plus
The Doctor is about to charter new territory as Disney+ is now the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside the UK and Ireland. The confirmation comes after several months of speculation about whether Disney will have its own Doctor series or will buy the purchasing rights. The announcement was made by the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Teases Kevin Bacon's MCU Debut
The first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special has arrived, and it looks great. The setup is that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is very sad about Gamora (Zoe Saldana) being gone so the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy fly together to Earth to help find him a gift to cheer him up.
Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi As Master Yaddle
The Star Wars universe is filled with thousands upon thousands of characters. Some get their own movie, others are just blurry in the background of iconic scenes, maybe waiting for their time to get noticed. Jedi Master Yaddle was introduced as a background character in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and made her way through cameos in Star Wars books and comics, but nothing sustainable.
Bethesda Talks Fallout TV Series And Rejecting 10 Years Of Movie Pitches
As part of Fallout's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has released a new video that hypes up the upcoming release of the Fallout TV series from Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the video, Bethesda's Todd Howard begins by talking about how the company was to make a Fallout movie. Each time, Bethesda said no because it "just wasn't the right fit."
The Simpsons Death Note Anime Parody Looks Better Than Expected
The Simpsons have celebrated Halloween every year for decades now, and for this year's Treehouse of Horror special, the animated series is grabbing some anime inspiration with a Death Note parody. Titled "Death Tome," this mini-episode will see Lisa Simpson stumble upon the deadly book that allows her to kill anyone simply by writing their name and cause of death within it.
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party Getting A TV Show With Original Voice Cast
The Sausage Party universe is expanding. Prime Video announced today that it picked up a new Sausage Party animated series based on the movie, with the original cast set to return. The TV series is called Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and it's coming to Prime Video in 2024. The cast for...
First Image From Prime Video's Fallout Show Debuts
The Fallout TV series has seen many leaks so far that have revealed the show's sets, but Amazon Studios has now released the first official image of the upcoming post-apocalyptic program. Released today to celebrate Fallout's 25th anniversary, the image shows members of Vault 33 opening the vault to see...
Tales Of The Jedi: 13 Things We Learned About The Star Wars Universe
The Star Wars prequels aren't the best films to come out of the Star Wars franchise, but they did introduce fans to a cavalcade of new ideas and characters. Out of the prequels we got the Clones Wars animated series, which led to Rebels, which leads to the new Disney+ series Tales of the Jedi.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
The Last Of Us Star Laura Bailey Would Return To The Character Despite All The Hate
Laura Bailey, a prolific voice actress who appeared in The Last of Us Part II as Abby, has said she would "definitely" return for another go-around as the character in a future experience. Speaking to Comic Book Movie, Bailey said she would be keen to come back, despite all the controversy and drama about her character.
19 Horror Movie Sequels So Incredibly Bad That They Make The Original Look Perfect
Even the best horror movies of all time can be dragged through the dirt by a poor sequel. We all love the original Halloween movie, but by the time it got to the Cult of Thorn, the franchise had obviously lost its way. Freddy Krueger was a menacing killer in A Nightmare on Elm Street, but he eventually evolved into a bad stand-up comedian delivering jokes about using a Nintendo Power Glove while taunting teenagers.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass Adds Deadpool, Storm, Venom, And Morbius To The Game Roster
2K Games has revealed more details on the season pass that'll be available for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which will add more allies to your team roster and other extra content. Available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Legendary Edition of the game, players will be able to add Deadpool, Venom, Storm, and Morbius to their team, with each hero having unique abilities to use on the battlefield.
Singalis Star Map - How To Solve The Astrolabe Puzzle
The workers’ quarters portion of Signalis is a long and harrowing one. But once you’ve collected all the keys, taped someone’s favorite cassette back together, and gone through somebody’s mail, you’re left with an astrolabe and a spot to put it. Rest assured, this is the final puzzle of the workers’ quarters, but it is also, fittingly, the most obtuse.
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
God Of War: Ragnarok Trailer Highlights Improvements To Combat And Enemies
Ahead of its early November release, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok has detailed some of the changes to the sequel's enemy design and combat. At the start of Ragnarok, Kratos has both his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, giving players far more combat options than the start of the previous game. This has allowed enemy design to be more complex from the get-go, too, with Sony Santa Monica focusing on providing both more variety and more mini bosses for you to tackle. As one combat designer states in the video below, it's all about balancing "frustration and engagement."
Strange #7 - The Sorcerer Supreme and The Harvestman
THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they're going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
Six Roblox Horror Games To Try Out This Halloween
Roblox isn't the first place you'd think of for horror-slash-survival games, but there are some pretty great options on the platform. Just know that they skew more toward uncanny settings, and are light on the gore and violence due to Roblox's younger audience. The fun of Roblox is joining a...
Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer
Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content. The...
Kevin Feige Reacts To James Gunn's Hiring: "I'll Be First In Line to See Anything He Does"
Following the announcement that James Gunn has been hired as co-CEO of DC Studios, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had some kind words to say. Earlier this week, after a months-long search for someone to take on the role, Gunn, alongside Peter Safran, have joined DC Studios as co-chairs and co-CEOs. Of course, Gunn owes much of his current career to the success of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. At the Black Panther Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere, Feige was asked by Deadline about Gunn joining DC, quipping, "Well, he's got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he's well aware of. But after that, I'll be first in line to see anything he does."
