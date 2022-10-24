Care in Action Launches Outreach Program to Black Student Borrowers in South Carolina Ahead of Student Debt Forgiveness Application Launch

Read full article on original website
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
Democrat Lisa Ellis receives endorsement from former State Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former education leader is throwing her support behind Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis in the race for State Superintendent of Education. Inez Tenenbaum, who served as State Superintendent from 1999-2007, said Ellis’ “years of experience as a classroom teacher is pivotal in her endorsement.” “As a lifelong educator in South […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion
In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
live5news.com
Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
Nationwide report card show South Carolina schools edged out North Carolina schools in math and reading
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national report card for schools was released Monday and the news isn’t good for districts nationwide. As expected, schools mostly saw a decline in test scores for both reading and math. Math grades saw the lowest decline since 1990 and reading scores are at 1992 levels.
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
For 20 years, prisoners in South Carolina used tokens - not cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For over twenty years, inmates in South Carolina prisons used plastic yellow and green tokens as money. The idea was to keep actual money out of prisons. "It worked pretty good for a while," said James L. Harvey former SC regional director of South Carolina prisons. "Even if we wanted to get a cold drink, we would have to use them."
wach.com
SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia
Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
FOX Carolina
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (G-SC): Patricia Mickel
Patricia Mickel is a Green Party candidate running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina. Mickel is an educator who says she is fighting for equitable learning for all students, regardless of race, ability or religion. Read more about the campaign here.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina ranked 9th least safe state, according to WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is considered 2022’s ninth least safe state in the U.S. That’s according to a study conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub. The company says they compared 50 states across 53 key metrics to determine the most secure states in their 2022’s Safest States...
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
pv-magazine-usa.com
South Carolina electric co-op pursues batteries and other alternatives to a proposed gas unit
South Carolina’s Central Electric Power Cooperative will not participate in a new gas-fired generating unit that utility Santee Cooper has proposed, to replace coal-fired units at a site near Georgetown, South Carolina. Instead, Central plans to replace its share of about 1.1 GW of capacity from retiring coal units...
National, South Carolina 2022 NAEP results released
PICKENS COUNTY — The National Assessment Governing Board and the National Center for Education Statistics released the results of the 20
live5news.com
St. Stephen looking forward to community input on EPA revitalization grant
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County and the town of St. Stephen are getting to work on using a $500,000 environmental grant. The EPA Brownfield Grant money is meant to identify and make a plan to clean up run-down properties that may have contaminated materials on the land so it can eventually be redeveloped.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
wfxg.com
Georgia, South Carolina have some of the highest Flu cases in the country, CDC says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Flu season typically doesn't ramp up for a few more weeks, but health officials nationwide, and here at home, are saying there has been an early spike in flu cases. In its weekly update, the CDC has Georgia and South Carolina as having some of the...
FOX Carolina
Candidate for State Treasurer (A-SC): Sarah Work
Sarah Work is an Alliance Party candidate running for State Treasurer for South Carolina. Work is a certified public accountant who has previously run for treasurer and state congress. Work says she plans to introduce legislation that stops politicians from using advertising dollars for state programs to promote their own political agendas.
