Georgia State

Care in Action Launches Outreach Program to Black Student Borrowers in South Carolina Ahead of Student Debt Forgiveness Application Launch

 3 days ago
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Democrat Lisa Ellis receives endorsement from former State Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former education leader is throwing her support behind Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis in the race for State Superintendent of Education. Inez Tenenbaum, who served as State Superintendent from 1999-2007, said Ellis’ “years of experience as a classroom teacher is pivotal in her endorsement.” “As a lifelong educator in South […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion

In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia

Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina ranked 9th least safe state, according to WalletHub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is considered 2022’s ninth least safe state in the U.S. That’s according to a study conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub. The company says they compared 50 states across 53 key metrics to determine the most secure states in their 2022’s Safest States...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Candidate for State Treasurer (A-SC): Sarah Work

Sarah Work is an Alliance Party candidate running for State Treasurer for South Carolina. Work is a certified public accountant who has previously run for treasurer and state congress. Work says she plans to introduce legislation that stops politicians from using advertising dollars for state programs to promote their own political agendas.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

