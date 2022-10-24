Reading and math scores on a downward trend in Maryland, educators say its going to take teamwork to get scores back up

Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Open enrollment for MD Health Connection begins on Nov. 1st
MARYLAND – The annual open enrollment for the Maryland Health Connection is fast approaching, starting on November 1st. Those buying their own health insurance could stand to benefit from state and federal funding aimed at knocking down coverage prices. “We received that originally through the American Rescue Plan Act....
WMDT.com
Md. Ballot Question 2 would change residency requirements for certain candidates
MARYLAND – On November 8th, Marylanders will be faced with five constitutional ballot questions when they vote. Question Two has to do with who can run for state delegate or senator. The Question. If passed, Question Two would require candidates running for state delegate or senator to have maintained...
WMDT.com
Del. school libraries getting $1 million statewide investment
DELAWARE – First State students will soon have better access to learning materials and resources in their school libraries. That’s thanks to a $1 million state investment between the state, and the Delaware Library Consortium. The funding is being added to the Delaware Division of Libraries for the...
WMDT.com
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester attends roundtable at Beebe Healthcare on challenges facing nurses
LEWES, Del.- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester joined members of the Beebe Hospital System, and members of the Delaware legislature Thursday in Lewes at the Margaret H Rollins school of nursing, to discuss the challenges that nursing faces across the US and the first state. The roundtable focused on improving information...
WMDT.com
ACLU Delaware to rollout new initiative providing LGBTQ+ students more support
LEWES, Del.- The ACLU Delaware will soon kick off a new initiative to bring more support to LGBTQ+ students across the first state. It’s called the ‘Know Your Rights Guide’ and looks to educate parents, teachers, and students on their 1st Amendment rights. The ACLU of Delaware...
WMDT.com
Fenix Youth Project hosting #OneNight even for runaway youth
47ABC – The Fenix Youth Project is hosting an event to raise awareness on runaway youth prevention. The event is set for National Runaway Prevention Month in November and Amber Green, the founder of the organization, joined the morning team to tell us more about the event. The event...
WMDT.com
2022 Tax Changes: Child Tax Credit sees up to $1,600 cut per child
SALISBURY, MD- Key parts of the American Rescue Plan and the aid it gave to Americans are expiring this year, which will mean big changes in the 2022 returns, including the child tax credit expansion. The program 2021 was expanded to cover more families, boosted the credit per child to...
WMDT.com
High Capacity Magazine buyback events announced in Del.
DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has announced High Capacity Magazine buyback events for residents. In June 2022, Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
WMDT.com
New funding helps local non-profits address substance abuse, deadline approaching
DELAWARE – In Delaware, a new fund supporting local non-profits that provide substance abuse resources has extended its deadline to apply. Thanks to ARPA dollars, the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund’s goal is to reduce overdose deaths in the first state. The funding provides resources to local...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury to upgrade ID equipment to keep children safer
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is upgrading some of its equipment that helps to keep children safe. Monday night, Salisbury City Council approved the purchase of an EZ Child ID ‐ Complete EZ Turnkey System. “It is a system that enables parents and our police department...
WMDT.com
DNREC releases updated guidelines for 2022-23 hunting season
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced additional hunting seasons for 2022. “November shotgun season”, or the popular general firearm deer season, opens November 11th, and stretches through November 20th. It includes a special deer hunt open to youth and non-ambulatory hunters between November 5th and 6th. Duck, Canada goose, and other hunting seasons will open later in the month.
WMDT.com
Washington wins Bayside Field Hockey Championship
POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Washington High School defeats Kent Island 3-2 to win their first bayside crown in 19 years. In overtime, Washington’s Gracie Daniels took attacked Kent Island’s goal for the win but Bucs goalie Allie Cimaglia collided with Danielsforcing the referees to make a call. The referees called a penalty and Hannah White had the game-winning shot to secure the win and the Bayside bragging rights.
WMDT.com
North Dorchester cheers at Navy Game
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – North Dorchester High School’s Cher Team was invited to cheer at the Navy Football game this past Saturday. They did a great job and enjoyed performing for Navy Yard Crowd. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Volunteers needed for upcoming Anne Street Village paint day event
SALISBURY, Md. – Calling all artists! You’re wanted for a public project to help paint a new shelter that will serve those most vulnerable in Wicomico County. Anne Street Village is designed to be a transitional housing program for those at risk of homeless. This weekend, Housing First...
WMDT.com
“I can pave my way:” Salisbury entrepreneur to make debut on QVC network
SALISBURY, Md.- A 20-year-old Salisbury entrepreneur is taking his talents to the TV screen once again, as he’ll be featured on the QVC network this week. For those who aren’t familiar, we’ve been following RJ Batts journey since 2016 when he launched Tip Tough. It’s a stainless-steel...
WMDT.com
“The blessings are just never ending:” Non-profit provides local veteran woman with brand-new roof
DAGSBORO, Del.- “Cause you know she would never ask for help. Like she said, she still really doesn’t believe she deserves it. She rather it be given to someone else,” Daughter Tammy Orta said. You make a living by what you get, you make a life by...
WMDT.com
Milton PD announces promotions
MILTON, Del. – Congrats to both Cheyenne Rivera and Cole Jackson of the Milton Police Department on their recent promotions. Both were promoted from the Patrol Division to the position of Corporal. Big congrats to both of you and thank you for continuing to serve our local communities. We...
WMDT.com
Georgetown man arrested for home improvement fraud
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Georgetown man has been charged with home improvement fraud charges following investigations that began earlier this year. In June and July of 2022, Delaware State Police began an investigation into 32-year-old Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they received complaints of residential construction that was not completed. It was discovered that Waller had failed to fulfill contract agreements on construction projects in Selbyville and Millsboro. The victims had reportedly paid Waller a significant amount of money for these projects to be completed earlier in 2022, however, Waller stopped communicating with the victims and did not reimburse any funds.
WMDT.com
In Loving Memory of Hope and Nathan Toy Drive in Seaford turns family tragedy into event bringing joy for families in need
SEAFORD, DE- Kimberly Glasgow’s whole life changed last January when she and her two kids- 6-year-old Nathan and 14-year-old Hope, were hit in a head-on collision claiming the lives of both children. Now, She and her husband are honoring their memory, collecting toys for those less fortunate to have...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Comments / 0