Maryland State

Reading and math scores on a downward trend in Maryland, educators say its going to take teamwork to get scores back up

By Deja Parker
WMDT.com
 3 days ago
WMDT.com

Open enrollment for MD Health Connection begins on Nov. 1st

MARYLAND – The annual open enrollment for the Maryland Health Connection is fast approaching, starting on November 1st. Those buying their own health insurance could stand to benefit from state and federal funding aimed at knocking down coverage prices. “We received that originally through the American Rescue Plan Act....
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Del. school libraries getting $1 million statewide investment

DELAWARE – First State students will soon have better access to learning materials and resources in their school libraries. That’s thanks to a $1 million state investment between the state, and the Delaware Library Consortium. The funding is being added to the Delaware Division of Libraries for the...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Fenix Youth Project hosting #OneNight even for runaway youth

47ABC – The Fenix Youth Project is hosting an event to raise awareness on runaway youth prevention. The event is set for National Runaway Prevention Month in November and Amber Green, the founder of the organization, joined the morning team to tell us more about the event. The event...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

2022 Tax Changes: Child Tax Credit sees up to $1,600 cut per child

SALISBURY, MD- Key parts of the American Rescue Plan and the aid it gave to Americans are expiring this year, which will mean big changes in the 2022 returns, including the child tax credit expansion. The program 2021 was expanded to cover more families, boosted the credit per child to...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

High Capacity Magazine buyback events announced in Del.

DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has announced High Capacity Magazine buyback events for residents. In June 2022, Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury to upgrade ID equipment to keep children safer

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is upgrading some of its equipment that helps to keep children safe. Monday night, Salisbury City Council approved the purchase of an EZ Child ID ‐ Complete EZ Turnkey System. “It is a system that enables parents and our police department...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

DNREC releases updated guidelines for 2022-23 hunting season

DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced additional hunting seasons for 2022. “November shotgun season”, or the popular general firearm deer season, opens November 11th, and stretches through November 20th. It includes a special deer hunt open to youth and non-ambulatory hunters between November 5th and 6th. Duck, Canada goose, and other hunting seasons will open later in the month.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Washington wins Bayside Field Hockey Championship

POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Washington High School defeats Kent Island 3-2 to win their first bayside crown in 19 years. In overtime, Washington’s Gracie Daniels took attacked Kent Island’s goal for the win but Bucs goalie Allie Cimaglia collided with Danielsforcing the referees to make a call. The referees called a penalty and Hannah White had the game-winning shot to secure the win and the Bayside bragging rights.
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

North Dorchester cheers at Navy Game

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – North Dorchester High School’s Cher Team was invited to cheer at the Navy Football game this past Saturday. They did a great job and enjoyed performing for Navy Yard Crowd. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
HURLOCK, MD
WMDT.com

Volunteers needed for upcoming Anne Street Village paint day event

SALISBURY, Md. – Calling all artists! You’re wanted for a public project to help paint a new shelter that will serve those most vulnerable in Wicomico County. Anne Street Village is designed to be a transitional housing program for those at risk of homeless. This weekend, Housing First...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Milton PD announces promotions

MILTON, Del. – Congrats to both Cheyenne Rivera and Cole Jackson of the Milton Police Department on their recent promotions. Both were promoted from the Patrol Division to the position of Corporal. Big congrats to both of you and thank you for continuing to serve our local communities. We...
WMDT.com

Georgetown man arrested for home improvement fraud

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Georgetown man has been charged with home improvement fraud charges following investigations that began earlier this year. In June and July of 2022, Delaware State Police began an investigation into 32-year-old Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they received complaints of residential construction that was not completed. It was discovered that Waller had failed to fulfill contract agreements on construction projects in Selbyville and Millsboro. The victims had reportedly paid Waller a significant amount of money for these projects to be completed earlier in 2022, however, Waller stopped communicating with the victims and did not reimburse any funds.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LEWES, DE

