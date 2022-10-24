Reading and math scores on a downward trend in Maryland, educators say its going to take teamwork to get scores back up

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Georgetown man has been charged with home improvement fraud charges following investigations that began earlier this year. In June and July of 2022, Delaware State Police began an investigation into 32-year-old Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they received complaints of residential construction that was not completed. It was discovered that Waller had failed to fulfill contract agreements on construction projects in Selbyville and Millsboro. The victims had reportedly paid Waller a significant amount of money for these projects to be completed earlier in 2022, however, Waller stopped communicating with the victims and did not reimburse any funds.

