FC Barcelona have been officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spanish side were bounced as a result of Inter Milan's 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier on Wednesday, making it mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top two in Group C. Joined by Inter, Plzen and Bayern Munich, it's fair to say that Xavi's team were in the most challenging group, but at the same time it is a very disappointing day for the entire club. They've now been eliminated in the group stage in back-to-back seasons.

1 DAY AGO