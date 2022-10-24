Read full article on original website
BBC
'Fans feel very uncomfortable when they see certain players stepping up'
Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says Manchester City's penalty record will make fans nervous. Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, becoming the only player this season to miss multiple Champions League penalties. Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It gets into the heads of...
BBC
'Missing so many penalties is a problem'
While it was job done for Manchester City as they sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund, boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side have a problem with penalties. Riyad Mahrez saw his spot-kick saved by Gregor Kobel at Signal Iduna Park,...
theScore
10 thoughts from Matchday 5 in the Champions League
The Champions League rumbled on this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Matchday 5 in Europe's premier club competition. Joan Laporta's big gamble didn't pay off. In pulling the infamous economic "levers" over the summer to inject immediate cash into the debt-ridden club, the outspoken Barcelona president...
CBS Sports
Champions League scenarios: Here's who can advance to knockout stage and what they need to do on Matchday 6
With Matchday 5 in the books, 11 teams have booked their places in the last 16 of Champions League as spots in the last 16 are dwindling. Some of these are familiar faces but others are slightly unexpected. Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Napoli, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Benfica, and Manchester City have booked their places but what do other teams need to do to join them on Matchday 6?
BBC
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Celtic must learn Champions League lesson as Euro hopes fizzles out
After all the missed chances in previous games, all the efforts directed wide and over, hit straight at goalkeepers from close range and blocked by desperate defenders from even closer range, Giorgios Giakoumakis wasn't hanging about when his moment came just after the half hour mark at Celtic Park. For...
ESPN
Porto boost hopes Champions League last-16 spot with win at Brugge
FC Porto pulled off a convincing 4-0 victory away at Group B leaders Club Brugge on Wednesday and will advance to the last-16 of the Champions League after Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 later in the day. Mehdi Taremi put Porto into a first-half lead before goalkeeper Diogo...
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
theScore
Watch: Spurs' UCL progress on hold after Kane's 95th-minute goal ruled offside
Harry Kane thought he had fired Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League round of 16. The video assistant referee had other ideas. Tottenham's wild celebrations quickly turned to protests when the official ruled Kane's 95th-minute goal offside Wednesday against Sporting CP. The decision forced the hosts to settle for a 1-1 draw with their Portuguese counterparts and leaves every team in Group D with a chance of progressing to the knockout round next week.
BBC
Erling Haaland had fever and picked up knock against Salzburg - Man City boss Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland was replaced at half-time in the goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund because he had a fever and a knock to his foot, according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Guardiola said "I don't know right now" when asked if the knock is serious. Haaland has scored a record-breaking...
SB Nation
Official: Laurence Stewart to join Chelsea as technical director
Chelsea’s new ownership have been looking for people to properly guide us on the technical as well as recruitment sides of the football operations, after a very expensive and chaotic summer transfer window. One of those missing pieces following the departures of manager Thomas Tuchel, technical advisor Petr Cech,...
BBC
'I think it makes sense to be optimistic'
Jurgen Klopp says “too many injuries” are proving key as his side battle to find consistency but the Liverpool boss has vowed to take the “necessary steps” to find form. The Reds can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare...
theScore
Xavi's Barcelona must show they can compete, even if already eliminated
Barcelona, Oct 25, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Tuesday his team had to try and beat Bayern Munich this week even if their Champions League fate is already sealed by kick-off. The Catalans could be eliminated if Inter Milan beat Czech minnows Viktoria Plzen at home...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
BBC
Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal hoping to reproduce Lyon magic against Zurich
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said "nights like Lyon" could happen again if they prepare perfectly for each game in the Women's Champions League. The Gunners face Zurich in their second Group C game on Thursday after beating holders Lyon 5-1 in France last week. Eidevall said it was "beautiful to...
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
Jordan Henderson Cleared By FA After Recent Allegations By Arsenal's Gabriel
The FA has released a statement today that vindicates Jordan Henderson after a lengthy and thorough investigation they conducted following allegations of an inappropriate comment made to Gabriel Magalhaes during their Premier League clash with Arsenal.
CBS Sports
FC Barcelona eliminated from Champions League following Inter Milan's victory over Viktoria Plzen
FC Barcelona have been officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spanish side were bounced as a result of Inter Milan's 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier on Wednesday, making it mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top two in Group C. Joined by Inter, Plzen and Bayern Munich, it's fair to say that Xavi's team were in the most challenging group, but at the same time it is a very disappointing day for the entire club. They've now been eliminated in the group stage in back-to-back seasons.
theScore
RB Leipzig end Real Madrid's unbeaten run with impressive win
Leipzig, Germany, Oct 25, 2022 (AFP) - Leipzig earned an impressive 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League to inflict the holders' first defeat of the season and flex their muscles ahead of a decisive showdown against Shakhtar Donetsk next week. The German side will qualify...
Carrick chatted with Sir Alex Ferguson before taking Middlesbrough job
Michael Carrick has revealed he sought the advice of “angry Scotsman” Sir Alex Ferguson before accepting Middlesbrough’s offer to be their head coach. The 41-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday, a day after agreeing to launch his managerial career, as Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate and Aitor Karanka have done before him, at the Riverside Stadium.
It’s time to start paying attention to Endrick
Even though he only turned 16 three months ago, the hype around Endrick has been building for some time. Endrick scored 165 goals in 169 youth games for Brazilian side Palmeiras, gaining the attention of scouts from all over the world. Now he’s starting to prove he can hack it with the grown-ups as well. The teenager scored for Palmeiras in a 3-1 win over Athletico Paranaense on Tuesday, becoming the youngest player in the 106-year history of his club to find the net. After scoring with his head, Endrick emulated Erling Haaland with his finger-in-his-ear celebration, even tagging the Man City star on...
