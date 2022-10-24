Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Suspect arrested in alleged stabbing, crash remains hospitalized in critical condition
BAY CITY, Mich. - One man has been arrested for an alleged stabbing that led him to flee from state troopers resulting in a crash. Tri-City Post assisted the Bay County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, with the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening.
WNEM
Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police. The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw...
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
WNEM
Police take one subject into custody after hours-long standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One subject is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Bay City. The Bay City Department of Public Safety says it began around 12:40 Thursday afternoon when police responded to an address on the 200 block of Garfield Ave for a subject with felony warrants for his arrest was being evicted by Bay County Court personnel.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
WNEM
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side, 60-year-old suspect arrested
SAGINAW, MI — A shooting on Saginaw’s East Side has resulted in one man being hospitalized and another being jailed on a felony. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, police responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. They arrived to find a...
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th
A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
Amish Buggy Hit By Truck, Injuring 2 Passengers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says two people in an Amish buggy were injured in a crash with a truck. Deputies say the horse-drawn buggy pulled out of a private drive in front of the truck. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the buggy....
WNEM
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
WNEM
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in hit-and-run crash
VIENNA TWP., MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information pertaining to a hit and run crash Sunday evening to come forward. The department said the crash took place around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Driver from Deadly Car Crash
The driver has been identified as Todd Hamilton from Chippewa Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. Isabella County deputies say a man died after crashing into a home on Sunday. They say the driver’s van left the road and hit a tree. It kept going and hit a...
WNEM
Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
