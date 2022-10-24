ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police take one subject into custody after hours-long standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One subject is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Bay City. The Bay City Department of Public Safety says it began around 12:40 Thursday afternoon when police responded to an address on the 200 block of Garfield Ave for a subject with felony warrants for his arrest was being evicted by Bay County Court personnel.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man facing nine felony charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th

A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
WNEM

Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

15-year-old reported missing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...

