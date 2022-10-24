ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Township, MI

95.3 MNC

Two motorcyclists injured in separate crashes

Two motorcyclists were injured in separate hit and runs in St. Joseph County. It happened on Sunday, when officers were called to Mayflower Road for an injured motorcyclist. When they arrived, the victim told officers that he was hit on purpose, causing him to run off the road. Another officer...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One person killed in collision with semi

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a semi on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m., deputies responded to Old M205 and Autumn Drive in Mason Township for a crash involving a vehicle and semi. Deputies said...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
WNDU

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Husband and wife dead in shooting in Howard Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a married couple found deceased at their home Sunday morning. Police said a 46-year-old woman was found outside the home on Shady Shores Drive around 10:30 a.m. The husband, a 42-year-old man, was found deceased...
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI
95.3 MNC

Man out on bond for attempted murder arrested for weekend shooting

A man out on bond for attempted murder is arrested for weekend shooting. Indiana State Police say that 43-year-old Andres Perez shot at someone in their car Sunday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., that person was driving eastbound on I-80 by Burr Street, when a black SUV fired shots at them. A passenger in the car was shot in their lower extremity and the driver kept going on I-80 until they were out of sight of the SUV.
CHESTERTON, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat

KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka murder suspect sentenced to 60 years

It’s 60 years in prison for an 18-year-old man for his part in the murder of Vincenzo Trozzy. It was back in December of 2020 when, according to court documents, Tayshawn Malczynski and Daniel Allen tried to rob Trozzy and a second person during a drug deal in Central Park in Mishawaka.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Fox17

Marshall police take student into custody after "legitimate" threat

MARSHALL, Mich. — A student is in custody in Marshall, after police found enough evidence to deem a reported school threat "legitimate." On Tuesday, the Marshall Police Department was notified of a possible school threat made by a Marshall student. In a message to students and families at Marshall...
MARSHALL, MI

