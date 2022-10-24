Read full article on original website
Two motorcyclists injured in separate crashes
Two motorcyclists were injured in separate hit and runs in St. Joseph County. It happened on Sunday, when officers were called to Mayflower Road for an injured motorcyclist. When they arrived, the victim told officers that he was hit on purpose, causing him to run off the road. Another officer...
One person killed in collision with semi
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a semi on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m., deputies responded to Old M205 and Autumn Drive in Mason Township for a crash involving a vehicle and semi. Deputies said...
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
Attorney: Deputy wasn’t chasing speeder before deadly crash
The attorney for the family of a woman who was killed in a crash with an Allegan County Sheriff's Department cruiser is skeptical of claims the deputy was trying to catch up to a speeder.
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
Husband and wife dead in shooting in Howard Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a married couple found deceased at their home Sunday morning. Police said a 46-year-old woman was found outside the home on Shady Shores Drive around 10:30 a.m. The husband, a 42-year-old man, was found deceased...
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
Man out on bond for attempted murder arrested for weekend shooting
A man out on bond for attempted murder is arrested for weekend shooting. Indiana State Police say that 43-year-old Andres Perez shot at someone in their car Sunday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., that person was driving eastbound on I-80 by Burr Street, when a black SUV fired shots at them. A passenger in the car was shot in their lower extremity and the driver kept going on I-80 until they were out of sight of the SUV.
PD: Man shot, killed in Battle Creek
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.
South Bend man arrested, charged with domestic assault, strangulation, intimidation
A man in South Bend has been charged with multiple counts of domestic assault, strangulation and intimidation after police say he choked a woman and punched her numerous times. South Bend Police officers were called to the home where it was happening, last Thursday. On arrival, they found a woman...
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat
KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Mishawaka murder suspect sentenced to 60 years
It’s 60 years in prison for an 18-year-old man for his part in the murder of Vincenzo Trozzy. It was back in December of 2020 when, according to court documents, Tayshawn Malczynski and Daniel Allen tried to rob Trozzy and a second person during a drug deal in Central Park in Mishawaka.
Marshall police take student into custody after "legitimate" threat
MARSHALL, Mich. — A student is in custody in Marshall, after police found enough evidence to deem a reported school threat "legitimate." On Tuesday, the Marshall Police Department was notified of a possible school threat made by a Marshall student. In a message to students and families at Marshall...
Woman in critical condition, man hurt after crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday morning with one passenger in critical condition, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash on Sunday, Oct. 23, was a suspected vehicle in a separate hit and run accident that occurred earlier in the night.
