Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods
No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
dmagazine.com
A Micro-Budget Road Trip Movie Felt Like a College Reunion for DFW Natives
After some unfulfilling low-level industry jobs in Los Angeles, Ryan Love was anxious to flex his creative muscles. But with so little experience, the Grapevine native knew his feature directorial debut had to be budget-friendly and logistically feasible — and preferably involve people he already knew. Flash forward about...
dmagazine.com
Reintroducing Connie Forbin, The French Room Captain Who’s Been Serving Dallas for 37 Years
In 1985, Connie Forbin took a bus to downtown Dallas and got off at a stop in front of the Adolphus Hotel. She had a bit of extra time to spare before she had to report to her job at a nearby daycare, so Forbin wandered into the hotel. From...
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala
With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
dmagazine.com
Why Eric Fleiss Is Making a Big Bet on Dallas
A slow return to office be damned. Regent Properties CEO Eric Fleiss is bullish on opportunities in the Dallas office market. He is so confident, he established a second headquarters here last September and moved his family from Los Angeles to call Big D home. “I may have a freshly minted Texas driver’s license, but our company has been doing business in Texas for more than 25 years,” he says.
Don Edwards, Legendary Cowboy Singer, Dead at 86
Legendary country music singer and cowboy Don Edwards has passed away at 86. Edwards, who spent over six decades singing about the beauty of the natural American West, died on Oct. 23, per Saving Country Music. Born and raised in the rural farming town of Boonton, New Jersey, Edwards grew...
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide to Dallas-Fort Worth Haunted Houses
I fell in love with haunted houses after first visiting the legendary Reindeer Manor in the woods of Red Oak a few years ago. Ever since, I’ve explored the lively haunted house scene in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and made trips to other cities to see how we stack up. The good news: if you’re thinking of hitting some haunted houses this year, you’re in the right place.
idesignarch.com
Distinguished Suburban New Built Custom Dream Home in Dallas
Dallas, Texas – This exquisite 5-bedroom contemporary residence in Dallas has a very inviting architectural design. The luxury home by CJB Custom Homes features exterior Transitional Architecture. The 8′ custom glass front door opens to a 20′ entry foyer. The gorgeous clean lined kitchen features Ceasarstone countertops and full-slab...
dmagazine.com
Fall for Grandscape with an Unforgettable Experience
No matter the season, Grandscape is the perfect destination to discover an incredible day. With a sprawling campus full of stores, restaurants, and attractions, all it takes to find a new favorite is turning the corner. Endless options and one-of-a-kind experiences are just the start, exciting events make Grandscape worth every visit.
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
ScreenX Auditorium Comes To Cinemark West Plano Theater
As movie watching leaves the big screen for streaming services, theater companies are creating new ways to bring folks back to their seats. Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium. According to Cinemark, ScreenX is the...
CW33 NewsFix
Cheat on your diet at these restaurants for the best fried & greasy food around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you’ve been dieting for a while now and we’re super proud of you! Now’s the time for a cheat day and you have a legitimate reason for cheating on that strict diet of yours: first, you deserve this and secondly, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.
dmagazine.com
Sam Kartalis: Reflections on 50 Years in Commercial Real Estate
I landed at Love Field Airport in July 1972 from Caracas, Venezuela, where I had been working for Westinghouse Electric Corp. After three glorious years in paradise, a corporate relocation brought me to Dallas. This was my first time west of the Mississippi. The cabin door opened directly onto the...
Delicious & affordable: Dallas pizzeria ranked among America’s top 10 cheap eateries
Everyone loves to go out and grab a bite to eat, but not everyone will have the budget to go out to a fancy dinner or lunch with their friends or family.
Report ranks Whataburger menu items from worst to best
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is awesome. There is no doubt about it. From massive burgers to delicious breakfasts to insanely good patty melts, every item on Whataburger’s varied menu is tasty. But which menu items are the tastiest? That is up for debate. So let’s debate. Here to...
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Obsession with Other Cities’ Restaurants Is Getting Embarrassing
Last week, one of my friends texted me that his favorite waiter at a top Dallas restaurant is moving to Austin. The waiter’s terse explanation: “Dallas doesn’t have it.”. Dallas, apparently, agrees. We’re only accelerating our reverence for the food and chefs of other cities, deepening our...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Here are some of the best places to get tripe in Dallas for World Tripe Day
There are tons of great meat options out there, one of those being tripe.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Comments / 0