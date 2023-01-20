ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Leslie Jordan’s Official Cause of Death Was Revealed—How He Died Suddenly on the Way to Set

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiQyG_0il1vt9M00

As one of Hollywood’s (and Instagram’s) most beloved comedians, it’s understandable why fans have questions over how Leslie Jordan died and what his cause of death was when he passed.

Jordan, whose full name was Leslie Allen Jordan, was born on April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His first on-screen role was in 1986 in ABC’s TV series, The Fall Guy . After that, Jordan, who became known for his distinct Southern drawl, went on to star in shows like Murphy Brown , Will & Grace , Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman , Star Trek: Voyager , Caroline in the City , Pee-Wee’s Playhouse , Reba , Boston Public , Boston Legal , Nash Bridges , American Horror Story and Hearts Afire . He is perhaps best known for his role as Beverly Leslie in NBC’s Will & Grace, in which he played Karen Walker’s pretentious, sexually ambiguous rival. The show won him an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

At the time of his death, Jordan had more than 5.8 million Instagram followers, a majority of which came during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020, Jordan explained how quarantine changed the course of his career. “I’m the only person that just used the pandemic to go to new heights,” he said. “Because we were hunkered down and didn’t have anything to do and I was in Tennessee with my mom and my identical twin sisters, who are 22 months younger than me…. I just started doing funny things on Instagram and [amassed] 5.5 million followers.” He continued, “I just wish it didn’t happen. I’m 65. Do you mind if I take a nap? I’m telling you, it’s just too much. Why didn’t this happen when I was in my twenties? I’d have messed it up. And I think I’ve just started, so we’ll see.”

After more than 35 years in Hollywood, Jordan died October 24, 2022. He was 67 years old. So how did Leslie Jordan die and what was his cause of death? Read on for what we know about how Leslie Jordan died and what caused his death moments before he passed.

How did Leslie Jordan die?

How did Leslie Jordan die? Jordan died in Los Angeles on the morning of Monday, October 24, 2022. He was 67 years old. TMZ reported at the time that Jordan died after he suffered a suspected medical emergency while driving to film scenes for FOX’s Call Me Kat and crashed his BMW in to a side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. TMZ also reported that the crew on Call Me Kat became concerned when Jordan hadn’t arrived more than an hour after his call time, which is when they learned he had been involved in a fatal car accident. TMZ also shared a photo of the crash scene, which showed a white tent, yellow caution tape and Jordan’s car crashed head first into the side of a white building with tall glass windows. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that the accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. PT.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s agent David Shaul said in a statement to People after his death. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Sean Hayes, Jordan’s Will and Grace co-star, also wrote in a tweet at the time: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️” George Takei also tweeted: “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends.”

What was Leslie Jordan’s cause of death?

What was Leslie Jordan’s cause of death? Jordan’s cause of death was a “sudden cardiac dysfunction,” the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed in January 2023. The coroner’s office confirmed that Jordan’s death was from natural causes and listed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. There was also no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Jordan’s system, as he had been sober for two decades at the time he died.

TMZ reported at the time he passed that Jordan’s cause of death was a suspected medical emergency he had before his car crashed. TMZ also reported that Jordan had been experiencing shortness of breath in the three weeks before his death and was scheduled to see a cardiologist the week after he passed to check out his heart and see if there were any underlying health issues. Other than the shortness of breath, sources told TMZ that Jordan was healthy, but did have COVID-19 in 2021.

Before his death, Jordan had also been open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, which he didn’t become sober from until he was 42 years old. In an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Jordan explained that he started using drugs after he moved to Los Angeles 1982 and became involved in West Hollywood’s gay club scene. “It started on the dancefloors and then it just escalated to where I’d get high at home and forget to leave the house,” he said at the time.

In the early 1990s, Jordan became involved with Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles that delivered food to people with HIV and Aids. He also became involved in a program called Project Nightlife, where he and other volunteers would provide emotional support to those dying of Aids. “I still had a little bit of a drug problem back then,” he said. “Me and my friends would do little bumps of crystal meth, then go dancing, so I’d be up all the next day and go sit with people. Smoke cigarettes and talk. At least they had company. I was wonderful company.”

Jordan became sober at the age of 42 after he served time in jail for three counts of driving under the influence in a year. “I ended up in the pokey,” he said. “That’s what I tell people: if you want to get sober, try 27 days in the LA men’s county jail. That will sober your ass up.” Jordan also revealed that he crossed paths with Robert Downey Jr., who has also been open about his struggles with addiction, while in jail.

He got sober at the age of 42. “I ended up in the pokey,” he said. “That’s what I tell people: if you want to get sober, try 27 days in the LA men’s county jail. That will sober your ass up.” “They came to me and said: ‘We don’t have any room for him, he’s downstairs waiting, but we can’t let you out until 2am.’ It’s a rule in California, that you can’t let a drunk out until after the bars close,” Jordan said, revealing that he and Downey Jr. became cellmates until Jordan was released. They met again in 2001 while filming Ally McBeal, though Downey Jr. didn’t recognize him. “He said: ‘Didn’t we? Are you?’ and I said: ‘Yep, 152, pod A, cell 13, you was top [bunk], I was bottom,'” he said.

How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived by Leslie Jordan

Buy: ‘How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived’ by Leslie Jordan $15.52

For more about Leslie Jordan, read his memoir, How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived . The New York Times and USA Today bestseller, which was published just six months before Jordan’s death in a car crash on October 24, 2022, is a collection of “intimate and sassy” essays told by about the most memorable moments in Jordan’s life, from his altercation with a group of “ruffians” at a West Hollywood Starbucks to the unexpected, life-changing call he received from Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. Told in his own words, How Y’all Doing is infused with Jordan’s “fresh and saucy humor and pure heart.” “ How Y’all Doing? is an authentic, warm, and joyful portrait of an American Sweetheart— a Southern Baptist celebutante, first-rate raconteur, and keen observer of the odd side of life whose quirky wit rivals the likes of Amy Sedaris, Jenny Lawson, David Rakoff and Sarah Vowell,” the publisher’s description reads.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6zwm_0il1vt9M00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 6

Related
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
StyleCaster

Austin Butler Just Reacted to Kaia Gerber’s Ex Jacob Elordi Playing Elvis After Him

After his first-ever Golden Globe win, Austin Butler gladly passes Jacob Elordi the Elvis Torch. The Elvis actor gave the full truth on how his current girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi will be the next to embody The King. “I just wish him all the best,” Butler revealed to Variety on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.” Butler received a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis. Elordi is set to star as...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Are Inheriting Elvis’ ‘Graceland’ After Her Death—What It’s Worth Now

As the daughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” there’s always been interest in Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth and how much she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, after his death. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley Died After 2 Cardiac Arrests—She Was Declared ‘Brain Dead’ Shortly After Arriving At Hospital

She had been on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier that week, so when news of her death broke on Thursday, January 12, 2023 a lot of fans were left wondering how Lisa Marie Presley died. She was only 54 after all. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King’s name. Lisa Marie interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
StyleCaster

Kim ‘Hates’ Kanye’s New Wife—She’s Staying ‘Quiet’ About Her Ex-Husband’s Marriage

After the sudden news of a wedding, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is radio silence. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher. Kim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy