2022 Election: Q&A with Nevada's midterm election candidates

This midterm election, everyone's talking about Nevada. But what are Nevada's candidates talking about?

KTNV anchor Justin Hinton spoke with candidates for statewide offices up and down the ballot to learn their platforms and why they say they're the best choice for the Silver State's voters. Hear what they have to say, in their own words.

Lieutenant Governor's race: Lisa Cano Burkhead (D) and Stavros Anthony (R)

2022 Midterm Election: Q&A with Nevada candidates for lieutenant governor

Justin Hinton asks incumbent lieutenant governor Lisa Cano Burkhead why voters should keep her in office. Cano Burkhead, who spent most of her professional life as an educator in the Silver State, was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak in December of 2021.

Her challenger, former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer and current Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony , tells Hinton why he thinks voters should put him in the lieutenant governor's office instead.

Hear from both candidates here: Q&A with Lisa Cano Burkhead and Stavros Anthony

US House District 1: Dina Titus (D) and Mark Robertson (R)

2022 Midterm Election: Q&A with Nevada candidates for U.S. House District 1

Justin Hinton asks Dina Titus , the Democratic incumbent representing U.S. House District 1, why voters should keep her in office. After six terms representing Nevada in the House of Representatives, Titus says there's still work to do.

Her Republican challenger, Mark Robertson , is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a small business owner. He tells Hinton why he thinks he should be in office instead.

Hear from both candidates here: Q&A with Dina Titus and Mark Robertson

Up next: Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and his Republican challenger, Sigal Chattah. Tune in Wednesday to hear from both candidates.

This page will be updated with new interviews as KTNV airs new conversations with candidates in each race. You can watch them live every weekday at 7:30 p.m. on KTNV ABC 13.