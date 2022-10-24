Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Greater Joy duck on the loose
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
#tbt Remember This Tourist Who Visited Baaah Haabah And Loved It?
We became huge fans of this guy after we saw his TikTok love letter to Bar Harbor. Tourist season in Bar Harbor is almost over. Usually around the end of October, things get pretty quiet around our favorite costal town, so why not take another look back at one of our most beloved posts about Maine's favorite destination.
Downtown Bangor’s Halloween Trick-Or-Treat 2022 Is Saturday
Come one, come all! You don’t want to miss tricks and treats this Saturday afternoon!. Are you looking to get a little Halloween pre-game on? All throughout the week, there are so many events happening right here in the area to enjoy some spooky fun, before the big day next Monday.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. With Halloween just one week away, the leaves, pumpkins, crisp days and cool nights, are all in full effect! The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
One of Winterport’s Most Dangerous Intersections has Big Changes On the Way
Most of Winterport is a joy to drive in. There are so many cool roads in Winterport once you get out of the center of town. When you hit the back roads, it's awesome. There are rolling hills, scenic vistas, and cool roads that are simply fun to drive on, if you enjoy back road driving. Personally, I love it. the back road-ier, the better.
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
Ellsworth American
Twilite Motel closes after six decades
ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
A Sunday Drive to See MDI and Acadia Fall Foliage
Mainers certainly know how good we got it this time of year when it comes to living here. The tourists are pretty much gone. Only ones left are the leaf peepers, and who among us doesn’t appreciate the great fall foliage we get here. The temperatures are nice. Not...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
What Are Your ‘Go-To’ Stephen King Movies To Watch On Halloween?
Planning a night of scary movies on Halloween? Bangor’s most famous resident is responsible for many of them!. Since Halloween is almost here, we are 100% invested in all things spooky. It seems like the perfect time to take a deep dive into the collected works of Stephen King, which is no small feat.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Ellsworth American
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories
BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
