Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi. A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.
Meet the First Human Mammals: Australopithecines
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
Phys.org
Cartography shows that the Isthmus of Tehuantepec was used as an inter-oceanic passage in the 16th century
The Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a region located in the south of Mexico, is the shortest distance between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in all the country. Only 220 kilometers separate the two oceans. In the first half of the 16th century, Spanish conquerors put great effort into finding a strait that would connect the two oceans. This meant that, in the conquest explorations of the 16th century, this region was used as an inter-oceanic passage, making approximately two thirds of the journey along the mighty river Coatzacoalcos and the rest overland.
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Slipped Disc
Domingo and Carreras flog dead dog in Japan
The two former tenors have announced a date at Tokyo’s Garden Theatre on January 26, 2023, dedicated to the late Luciano Pavarotti. They have found a suprious anniversary – 20 years since their last Three Tenors concert in Japan in 2003. Posthumous does not begin to describe it.
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in Greece may have an extraordinary role
Greece is definitely not done offering us true archaeological treasures as it has done for so many centuries. As a reminder, Greek civilisation lasted for more than a millennium, from 1200 BC to 31 BC. Its impact on Western culture was considerable. And by digging into the past, we may well find traces of the present. The proof is in this new discovery.
Washington Examiner
The second life of Victor Serge
Dictatorial repression is often called “systematic,” but its main hallmark is caprice. It relies on the fear that even abject servility might not save one from the secret police. Genrikh Yagoda, Stalin’s head of the NKVD, orchestrated the Great Terror only to himself be “liquidated.” In a marvelously funny scene in Victor Serge’s Last Times, set in the early moments of the Nazi occupation of France, the hapless hotelkeeper Anselme Flotte is interrogated by Lt. Wichter of the Gestapo. On the brink of being released, it strikes Flotte that he might strengthen his case by informing on his neighbor, who, he says, sympathizes with “the Reds in Spain and with the English — in short a man capable of any crime.” Thinking that he will be rewarded, he omits nothing and embellishes much. Instead, he is told: “You had suspicions, Flotte, you even had precise evidence, yet you kept silent. You who seemed to know the need for loyal collaboration so well.” He is classified into Category A — “undesirable” — then taken to be shot. This kind of black irony is characteristic of Serge’s writing.
Thrillist
The Ultimate Local’s Guide to Oaxaca
The only complaint one might hear about visiting the southwestern Mexican state of Oaxaca is that there are too many things to eat, drink, see, and do—a seemingly impossible amount of worthwhile activities to conquer in a single excursion. Oaxaca offers landscapes that transform from pristine, fine-sand beaches to craggy mountain ranges to vibrant city centers. This region is to thank not just for introducing the rest of the world to mezcal, a spirit that’s distilled from the revered agave plant, with ancestral recipes passed down from generation to generation, but for rich culinary and artistic traditions that have also proliferated the globe.
Atlas Obscura
George Bass Expedition Memorial
Tucked away in the small rural town of Bass, 70 miles South East of Melbourne, lies the George Bass Expedition Memorial. Bass was a British naval surgeon and is known for being one of the most prominent initial European explorers to travel to Australia. Bass was born in 1771 in a village named Aswarby in England. After training in medicine and signing up for the Royal Navy as a surgeon, he made his maiden voyage to the vastly unknown land of Australia after boarding HMS Reliance in September 1795.
operawire.com
‘Béatrice et Bénédict’ to Make Italian Debut at Teatro Carlo Felice
On Oct. 28, The Teatro Carlo Felice is set to present Berlioz’s “Béatrice et Bénédict.”. The opera will be performed in Italy for the first time and will open the 2022-23 season in Genoa. This opéra-comique based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” will be...
BBC
Desert Rat statue unveiled to mark El Alamein anniversary
A statue of a desert rat, the nickname given to soldiers who fought at the Second Battle of El Alamein, has been unveiled in Staffordshire. Former and serving soldiers from the 7th Armoured Brigade gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the battle's 80th anniversary. The battle started on...
Quartz
Day of the Dead: Tradition, reborn
Part ritual, part fiesta, the Day of the Dead is the Mexican version of All Souls and All Saints days, observed on Nov. 1 and 2 by the Catholic church. Like the celebration of those holy days in Europe and elsewhere, it also involves trips to the graveyard and candles to honor the dearly departed. But over centuries, Mexico’s Día de Muertos has evolved into a distinct tradition with its own ghoulish iconography. For many Mexicans, it embodies the national spirit: an alluring blend of millenary indigenous lore, color, and whimsy.
Hundreds of Stranded Migrants Rescued From Sea Off Italy
ROME—More than 1,100 people were rescued from two fishing boats by the Italian Coast Guard on Wednesday morning as the new hard line far-right government vows to stop irregular migration—leading to a delay that could have cost lives.The S.O.S. call came in on Tuesday as Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni was addressing parliament. Two wooden fishing boats with a combined load of more than 1,100 migrants and refugees needed to be rescued between Italy and Malta. Twelve people were already dead due to dehydration. Several had jumped overboard. The engines had long ceased to work and supplies of...
First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco
A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
Learn About Toussaint Louverture: The Architect of Haiti's Freedom
Haiti deserves praise for becoming the world’s first Black republic in 1804. Other nations in the Caribbean wouldn’t be republics till many years after, with Barbados as the most recent in 2021. But the Haitian Revolution wouldn’t have been possible without its architect, Toussaint Louverture. As noted...
