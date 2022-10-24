NEWPORT, Ore. — A man was charged with kidnapping and assault after police rescued a woman whom they found bloody and tied up yelling for help from a bridge. The Newport Police Department said in a news release that an officer was at the Yaquina Bay Bridge late Friday night for a report of construction materials in the roadway. While clearing the road, the officer heard someone yelling for help. The officer found the victim, and “observed they had blood all over their face and head, a laceration to the back of the head, and their hands were tied tightly behind their back.”

NEWPORT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO