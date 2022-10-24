ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Frontrunner Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards

Dancing With The Stars standout Wayne Brady is set to host this year’s American Music Awards. With this huge opportunity, the comedian feels excited and privileged. Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the news on October 24. In a press statement, Wayne Brady said that he’s “‘ecstatic and honored” in finding out his role in the award show.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
People

Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Popculture

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello All Leaving Ahead of Season 23

Camila Cabello's time on The Voice was short-lived. The "Don't Go Yet" singer will not be returning for the upcoming 23rd season in the spring, NBC announced earlier this week. Her fellow Season 22 coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani are also not coming back. Season 23 will be the beginning of a transition for the long-running singing competition, as it serves as Blake Shelton's final cycle.
TODAY.com

Dwayne Johnson tells Kelly Clarkson he dreamed of being a country singer at 15

It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Exclusive Preview: Nicole Scherzinger Is Convinced Robo Girl Is America Ferrera

After Robo Girl’s latest performance, one clue has Nicole Scherzinger thinking she has the correct guess when it comes to Robo Girl’s identity. “I’m stuck on the Lindsay Lohan clue, okay? I think that this could be America Ferrera. Becuase Lindsay Lohan has been in Ugly Betty,” Nicole says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 26 episode of The Masked Singer.
talentrecap.com

Who are the Lambs? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!

The Masked Singer isn’t even hiding the fact that season 8 is on another level! Right from the start, we have a new format with double eliminations every week, 22 contestants total, and TWO trios. In past seasons, trios have been revealed eventually throughout the season. Not in season 8! Things are getting real.

Comments / 0

Community Policy