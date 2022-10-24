Read full article on original website
Dancing With The Stars standout Wayne Brady is set to host this year’s American Music Awards. With this huge opportunity, the comedian feels excited and privileged. Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the news on October 24. In a press statement, Wayne Brady said that he’s “‘ecstatic and honored” in finding out his role in the award show.
Celebrating their sweeties! Witney Carson, Erin Napier and more stars have pulled all the stops ringing in their kids’ birthdays in 2022. The Dancing With the Stars pro’s son, Leo, celebrated his 1st birthday on January 4 with a Where the Wild Things Are-themed party. Fellow dancer Lindsay Arnold attended the bash with her daughter, […]
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Gwen Stefani just took us back to her 90s ska-punk days with an edgy and sultry get-up during her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show last week! The former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, rocked a gray mini dress (that looked like a long shirt at first) with frilly white sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline while gracing the Los Angeles show set.
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
George Strait just announced six new stadium shows that are officially on the calendar for 2023. The King just he’ll be hitting stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa next year with the great Chris Stapleton, as well as Little Big Town, opening every show on this run.
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy took to Instagram Wednesday night to share that he’s taking his career in a “new direction.” The singer hinted that he’s leaving his record label and encouraged fans to “stay tuned for what’s coming next.”. American Idol...
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Camila Cabello's time on The Voice was short-lived. The "Don't Go Yet" singer will not be returning for the upcoming 23rd season in the spring, NBC announced earlier this week. Her fellow Season 22 coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani are also not coming back. Season 23 will be the beginning of a transition for the long-running singing competition, as it serves as Blake Shelton's final cycle.
The tragic death of American Horror Story star Leslie Jordan is nothing short of a sad day for the people whose lives have been touched by him. The Masked Singer and RuPaul’s Drag Race casts have recently expressed their grief upon Jordan’s passing. The Masked Singer Cast was...
It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
"...I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."
After Robo Girl’s latest performance, one clue has Nicole Scherzinger thinking she has the correct guess when it comes to Robo Girl’s identity. “I’m stuck on the Lindsay Lohan clue, okay? I think that this could be America Ferrera. Becuase Lindsay Lohan has been in Ugly Betty,” Nicole says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 26 episode of The Masked Singer.
The Masked Singer isn’t even hiding the fact that season 8 is on another level! Right from the start, we have a new format with double eliminations every week, 22 contestants total, and TWO trios. In past seasons, trios have been revealed eventually throughout the season. Not in season 8! Things are getting real.
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially announced the arrival of their son. The first time parents look absolutely thrilled in their newly release Instagram photos. Scotty, Gabi McCreery Welcome First Child. On October 25, Scotty McCreery shared a heartfelt post in awe of the arrival...
American Idol alum Casey Bishop recently revealed that she had a panic attack during her Top 4 performance. In her latest TikTok video, she shared her anxious thoughts amid the crucial round. Casey Bishop Says She Had an Anxiety Attack While Performing on American Idol. Casey Bishop performed three songs...
