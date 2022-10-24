Time: 5-8pm Cost: Free and Open to Public. Venue: Lafayette Art Association (LAA) From watercolors, to pen and ink, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and more…works of many of Acadiana’s most talented visual artists will be on display during the Lafayette Art Association’s 36th Annual Open Competition: Eye of the Beholder (exhibit thru 11/26/2022). Ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third place in each category (2-dimensional and 3-dimensional) as well as a maximum of two awards of merit and one “Best In Show”. All first place winners and “Best In Show" will receive a cash prize also. The awards ceremony will take place Saturday, October 29th from 5-8pm and is free and open to the public.

