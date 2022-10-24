Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
kadn.com
The 28th Annual Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival is coming up
Fried food dinners, gospel night, a 5k run, Corey Ledet zydeco and a parade are just some of the things happening between November 4 and 6 in Opelousas. Lena Charles discusses the upcoming festival and what people need to know ahead of the fun time.
kadn.com
Carencro events: Crow Fest and Veterans Celebration
Haili Schott, a Volunteer with the Carencro Cultural District, and Leslie Prejean, who is on the Carencro Veterans Memorial Committee, joined News15 at Noon to share two wonderful events happening in Carencro. The first is a free family friendly Halloween event and the other is a Veterans Celebration coming up in November.
kadn.com
36th Annual Eye of the Beholder Exhibition and Competition At The Lafayette Art Association Takes Place Saturday
Time: 5-8pm Cost: Free and Open to Public. Venue: Lafayette Art Association (LAA) From watercolors, to pen and ink, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and more…works of many of Acadiana’s most talented visual artists will be on display during the Lafayette Art Association’s 36th Annual Open Competition: Eye of the Beholder (exhibit thru 11/26/2022). Ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third place in each category (2-dimensional and 3-dimensional) as well as a maximum of two awards of merit and one “Best In Show”. All first place winners and “Best In Show" will receive a cash prize also. The awards ceremony will take place Saturday, October 29th from 5-8pm and is free and open to the public.
kadn.com
Head To Opelousas For A Fright! 2nd Annual Haunted House Taking Place Through Halloween
Layne Herpin and Saige Vasseur, joined News15 at Noon to share about a scare-tastic event taking place in Opelousas. St. Landry Parish Government announces its Second Annual Haunted House. This FREE three-day event takes place at the Yambilee Building (1939 W Landry St.) in Opelousas from Saturday, October 29 through Monday, October 31 from 6 pm-9 pm.
kvol1330.com
Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND
The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum
The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups.
kadn.com
Gethsemane Church of God in Christ community center vandalized
Lafayette, La (KADN)- Gethsemane Church of God in Christ Community Center on Twelfth Street is crushed after a break-in leaving them with severe damages. Both Bishop Alton Gatlin and First lady Vanessa Gatlin have been a part of the northside community for years which is why it is hard to believe anyone would want to do something like this. Along with the shattered glass, the robbery and vandalism also left them with shattered hearts for their community.
Kevin's Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
Many are asking when this restaurant will officially open.
Buy Lafayette's Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
Grant applications open for small community projects
Applications will be open through December for small projects in the Evangeline Corridor, historic parts of Lafayette that will be affected by the future I-49
Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana
A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
KLFY.com
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
theauthoredascension.com
Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be.
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
theadvocate.com
Broussard, Youngsville collaborate on new connector between two cities
Leaders from the neighboring cities of Broussard and Youngsville are collaborating on a road project that will open a new traffic artery from West Fairfield Drive and Sylvester Drive in Broussard to the Youngsville Highway. An issued statement from the two cities referred to the road as the Broussard-Youngsville Connector.
Comments / 1