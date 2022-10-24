ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

kadn.com

Carencro events: Crow Fest and Veterans Celebration

Haili Schott, a Volunteer with the Carencro Cultural District, and Leslie Prejean, who is on the Carencro Veterans Memorial Committee, joined News15 at Noon to share two wonderful events happening in Carencro. The first is a free family friendly Halloween event and the other is a Veterans Celebration coming up in November.
CARENCRO, LA
kadn.com

36th Annual Eye of the Beholder Exhibition and Competition At The Lafayette Art Association Takes Place Saturday

Time: 5-8pm Cost: Free and Open to Public. Venue: Lafayette Art Association (LAA) From watercolors, to pen and ink, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and more…works of many of Acadiana’s most talented visual artists will be on display during the Lafayette Art Association’s 36th Annual Open Competition: Eye of the Beholder (exhibit thru 11/26/2022). Ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third place in each category (2-dimensional and 3-dimensional) as well as a maximum of two awards of merit and one “Best In Show”. All first place winners and “Best In Show" will receive a cash prize also. The awards ceremony will take place Saturday, October 29th from 5-8pm and is free and open to the public.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kvol1330.com

Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND

The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
GRAND COTEAU, LA
kadn.com

Gethsemane Church of God in Christ community center vandalized

Lafayette, La (KADN)- Gethsemane Church of God in Christ Community Center on Twelfth Street is crushed after a break-in leaving them with severe damages. Both Bishop Alton Gatlin and First lady Vanessa Gatlin have been a part of the northside community for years which is why it is hard to believe anyone would want to do something like this. Along with the shattered glass, the robbery and vandalism also left them with shattered hearts for their community.
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
LOUISIANA STATE
Developing Lafayette

Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana

A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
BROUSSARD, LA
KLFY.com

55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
SCOTT, LA
theauthoredascension.com

Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broussard, Youngsville collaborate on new connector between two cities

Leaders from the neighboring cities of Broussard and Youngsville are collaborating on a road project that will open a new traffic artery from West Fairfield Drive and Sylvester Drive in Broussard to the Youngsville Highway. An issued statement from the two cities referred to the road as the Broussard-Youngsville Connector.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA

