ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Range Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $373.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Standard Motor Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Friday reported profit of $8.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Tompkins: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) _ Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $21.3 million in its third quarter. The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.48 per share. The financial services company posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $199.9 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
The Associated Press

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2022-- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., today announced preliminary results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005106/en/ Booz Allen’s press release is available at:
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005012/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Cenntro Commences Shipments of LS200 Van and Cargo Truck to European Markets

FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2022-- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, has commenced shipments of the Logistar 200 (“LS200”) multi-purpose, light electric commercial vehicle to European markets, with over 170 vehicles sold and delivered to the local customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005092/en/ Cenntro Electric Group’s Logistar 200 (“LS200”) multi-purpose, light electric commercial vehicle (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices

Oil companies brought in record profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double the revenue it received last year during the same period. Chevron had a record $11.23 billion in profits, and the San Ramon, California, company brought in $66.64 billion in revenues. The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways. Americans, especially low-income workers, have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July, according to AAA. High energy prices also hit manufacturers and retailers, who pass on those costs to customers in the form of high prices for food, clothing and other goods.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy