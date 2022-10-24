Range Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $373.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

