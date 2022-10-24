Read full article on original website
White Plains Hospital Using Cardiogenetics for Early Detection of Heart Disease
As the son of a man who had suffered a severe heart attack several years ago, David Sumner has always taken his heart health seriously. So when he started experiencing occasional dizziness – and, even more worryingly, recurring chest pain – he headed to White Plains Hospital. The...
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
RSV: why doctors say some parents need to treat this like early COVID
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There continues to be a startling rise in cases of children and older adults being hospitalized with a common respiratory virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is not new, but it is packing a particularly powerful punch across the Northeast right now, including in the tri-state region. “Tuesday or Wednesday alone […]
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
174-Acre Wilderness That Includes 'Great Swamp' To Be Protected In Patterson
A 174-acre parcel of conserved open space in the Hudson Valley will now be permanently protected. The Putnam County property, contained in Patterson, is located next to the already-protected Cranberry Mountain Wildlife Management Area and includes ecologically important habitat and rare plants, the Westchester Land Trust announced. One of these...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Rise in respiratory viruses raising concerns as NYC tackles COVID-19, flu virus
As respiratory virus cases are on a rise, the country prepares for another possible COVID-19 surge.
Police agencies respond to possible barricade situation at Stony Point home
Multiple police agencies throughout Rockland County responded to a home on Pyngyp Road.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park
A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region. On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River. 'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River...
Criminal charges dismissed against president of Rockland animal shelter
The prosecution moved to ultimately dismiss charges against Hi-Tor President Debbie DiBernardo.
Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
Gas Main Break Causes Road Closure in the Town of Newburgh
For anyone traveling in and out of the Town of Newburgh this afternoon, be prepared to expect delays on your route. The picture below resembles a typical day along the intersection of New York Route 17K and Corporate Boulevard. Drivers going through this area will expect a different sight and should expect delays.
‘It’s a long process.’ Rockland still on road to recovery 10 years after Superstorm Sandy
Two villages in Rockland County have worked hard to bounce back in the 10 years since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in the Hudson Valley.
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Healthgrades names Garnet Health Medical Center one of America’s 100 best for coronary intervention
TOWN OF WALLKILL — Garnet Health Medical Center has been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement reflects Garnet Health Medical Center’s outstanding clinical outcomes for coronary intervention...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Parents, community leaders say Middletown school officials dropped the ball with injured autistic children
MIDDLETOWN – Bishop James Rollins of Middletown and civil rights attorney Michael Sussman have joined forces with the parents of two young autistic children, who were injured while in the care of the schools. Catherine YaaYaa Whalen-Williams’ six-year-old daughter Mia, who is a non-verbal autistic child, was grabbed and...
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
