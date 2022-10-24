ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

larchmontloop.com

White Plains Hospital Using Cardiogenetics for Early Detection of Heart Disease

As the son of a man who had suffered a severe heart attack several years ago, David Sumner has always taken his heart health seriously. So when he started experiencing occasional dizziness – and, even more worryingly, recurring chest pain – he headed to White Plains Hospital. The...
PIX11

RSV: why doctors say some parents need to treat this like early COVID

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There continues to be a startling rise in cases of children and older adults being hospitalized with a common respiratory virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is not new, but it is packing a particularly powerful punch across the Northeast right now, including in the tri-state region. “Tuesday or Wednesday alone […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Gas Main Break Causes Road Closure in the Town of Newburgh

For anyone traveling in and out of the Town of Newburgh this afternoon, be prepared to expect delays on your route. The picture below resembles a typical day along the intersection of New York Route 17K and Corporate Boulevard. Drivers going through this area will expect a different sight and should expect delays.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Healthgrades names Garnet Health Medical Center one of America’s 100 best for coronary intervention

TOWN OF WALLKILL — Garnet Health Medical Center has been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement reflects Garnet Health Medical Center’s outstanding clinical outcomes for coronary intervention...
WALLKILL, NY
