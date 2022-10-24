ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

The Des Moines Register

What's up with 3rd District ads?

Good morning, If you're living in Iowa's 3rd District, you've probably seen a lot of political ads. Every time I watch a YouTube video or go on social media, there's Rep. Cindy Axne or Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn. It's a hard life for a political reporter trying to have some downtime. This is reporter...
IOWA STATE

