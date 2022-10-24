Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Earn Seventh Sweep of Season Against UC Irvine at Home
The UCSB women’s volleyball team earned its seventh sweep of the season with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 Big West win over UC Irvine at the Thunderdome Thursday. The Gauchos improve to 9-2 in conference play and stay in second place behind 10-1 Hawai’i and ahead of 8-2 Cal Poly. Irvine falls to 6-5. UCSB is 13-8 overall.
Noozhawk
UCSB’s Finn Ballard McBride Scores 2 Goals in Tie with UC Irvine, Gauchos Stay 1st in Big West
Two more goals on Wednesday night from forward Finn Ballard McBride moved him to No. 4 all-time in career goals at UCSB, but the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team would draw for the second consecutive match, 2-2 at UC Irvine. The first place Gauchos are now 9-2-6 overall and...
Noozhawk
Jerrad and Jaxon Burford Lead Santa Barbara to Channel League Title with 13-10 Win over Ventura
Jerrad Burford scored seven goals and brother Jaxon collected 12 saves to lead Santa Barbara to the Channel League championship with a 13-10 win over Ventura on Thursday. “The Burford boys were outstanding,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. “Many of the saves were great shots to the corners.”
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Save Their Season in 90th Minute of 1-0 Win over William Jessup
Down to their last breath, Westmont Men’s Soccer (8-4-2, 3-4-1 GSAC) saved their season in the 90th minute in Santa Barbara on Thursday. In a fight for the sixth and final spot in the GSAC Tournament, storybook heroics led to a 1-0 win over William Jessup (4-9-3, 1-6-1) “It...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego’s Sam Kenney Pulls Out 3-Set Upset, Earns CIF Playoff Berth
Bishop Diego’s Sam Kenney earned a spot in next month’s CIF-SS singles tournament with an upset 0-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Villanova’s Annalise Farwell Thursday in the Frontier League Individual tournament. Kenney was seeded No. 4 in the tournament and Farwell No. 2. After the bagel loss...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Takes Care of Business, Beats San Marcos, Wins Share of Channel League Title
San Marcos made Santa Barbara High work to earn a share of the Channel League football title on Friday night in the 62nd Big Game between the crosstown rivals at nearly full Warkentin Stadium. The Royals played tremendous defense and held the Dons scoreless for most of the first half.
Noozhawk
Westmont Drains 23 of 38 3-Pointers in Season-Opening 114-45 Rout of La Sierra
In a dominant showing on Opening Night, Westmont Men’s Basketball began their season with a 114-45 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles. After the first 20 minutes of play, Westmont led their opponent by nearly 40 points, before making history en route to victory in the second half.
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego Riding Momentum Into Big Games
It’s anybody’s guess what divisions the Santa Barbara High and Bishop Diego football teams will be playing next week when the CIF-SS playoffs begin. What both teams know going into Friday night’s regular-season finales is they need to take care of business and build momentum for the postseason.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration on Nov.1
Dos Pueblos Little League opens registration for the 2023 baseball season on Nov. 1. DPLL is coming off the heels of its most successful All-Star tournament season, winning five District Championships, one Sectional Championship and a third-place finish in the Southern California State Tournament for the 10U team. The league...
Noozhawk
Qu’Ran Gossett Rallies Bishop Diego By Rushing to School Records of 404 Yards and Six Touchdowns
SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley High School appeared to be running away with a football upset over Bishop Diego on Friday. And then Qu’Ran Gossett ran away from the Pioneers. The senior tailback set school records by rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries to rally the Cardinals from a two-touchdown deficit to a 49-28 victory in their regular-season finale.
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Jennifer Peterson, Cabrillo High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
Alexander ‘Aleck’ Low Stribling of Solvang, 1927-2022
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander "Aleck" Low Stribling, born on Sept. 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara to William F. Stribling and Mary Jane (Paterson) Stribling, passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child, he was raised on...
Noozhawk
Local Private School Reimagines High School Athletics
More than half of high schoolers in the country play sports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are an integral part of growing up. “Students who participate in sports learn the value of hard work, organization, discipline, integrity, and teamwork, among other things,” said Evan Covell, athletic director at Providence School in Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: We Thought We Were Good Anglers, Until We Watched A Bald Eagle
We were all feeling pretty smug as my passengers and crew reeled up fish, filleted them and put them on ice. We were fishing along the north shore of Santa Cruz Island not far from picturesque Chinese Harbor and Prisoner’s Cove where we had been fortunate enough to spot an indigenous (to the Channel Islands) island scrub jay.
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office Opts Not to Install Security Cameras on Isla Vista’s Del Playa Drive for Halloween
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reversed course and decided not to install cameras on Isla Vista's Del Playa Drive this weekend to monitor Halloween festivities. The department originally planned to have cameras put up on Del Playa from Friday to Sunday or Monday. However, that will no...
Noozhawk
2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota
Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos High School Axes Kanye West Senior Song After Student, Administration Backlash
The corporate backlash against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has reached DP. Assistant Principal Ian Perry announced yesterday that the senior class song is going to be changed from “Touch the Sky,” by Ye. The song was chosen in the class assembly on October 12, and received roughly 40 votes.
Noozhawk
Natural Cafe on State Street to Shut Down Over Homeless, Parklets and Rats
Another one of downtown Santa Barbara's flagship local restaurants is fleeing State Street. The Natural Cafe at 508 State St. is closing its doors after 30 years. The lease is up in March 2023, and owner Kelly Brown told Noozhawk on Friday that State Street is no longer a viable place.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 10.26.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the latest...
Noozhawk
Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge
The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
