ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

How nostalgia for an economic past changes Michigan politics today

There was a moment during the pandemic when things felt optimistic for many. The labor market was getting tighter, people were getting higher wages and more labor unions were forming. But many in Michigan still feel left out of broader economic gains. Housing, prescription drug prices, healthcare, child and eldercare,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Voter Guide 2022: 8th Congressional District

Michigan voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, for the 2022 midterm elections. One of the races on the ballot is Michigan’s redrawn 8th Congressional District. Democrat and incumbent Dan Kildee faces Republican challenger Paul Junge in this district. Keep reading to learn the candidates’ answers...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Voter Guide 2022: Wayne County Board of Commissioners

Michigan voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, for the 2022 midterm elections. Seats on Wayne County’s Board of Commissioners are on the ballot. Keep reading to learn the candidates’ answers to the questionnaire they received from WDET. To see what’s on your ballot, click here.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Downriver politics and the state house races to keep an eye on

While politics are getting more polarized in this country, there are still many areas at the state level that are toss-ups. A lot of those House districts exist in Downriver Detroit. A number of those seats — particularly the 27th, 28th, 29th and 31st State House seats — are likely...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy