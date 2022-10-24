Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
wdet.org
How nostalgia for an economic past changes Michigan politics today
There was a moment during the pandemic when things felt optimistic for many. The labor market was getting tighter, people were getting higher wages and more labor unions were forming. But many in Michigan still feel left out of broader economic gains. Housing, prescription drug prices, healthcare, child and eldercare,...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Newly built park in NW Detroit honors basketball star Curtis Jones
The first basketball court and event space of its kind has opened in a Detroit neighborhood. According to The Detroit News, nonprofit Northwest Goldberg Cares raised more than $420,000 to create Curtis Jones Park on Ferry street. Curtis Jones is the fifth community park NW Goldberg Cares has created. It’s...
wdet.org
Michigan Voter Guide 2022: 8th Congressional District
Michigan voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, for the 2022 midterm elections. One of the races on the ballot is Michigan’s redrawn 8th Congressional District. Democrat and incumbent Dan Kildee faces Republican challenger Paul Junge in this district. Keep reading to learn the candidates’ answers...
wdet.org
Michigan Voter Guide 2022: Wayne County Board of Commissioners
Michigan voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, for the 2022 midterm elections. Seats on Wayne County’s Board of Commissioners are on the ballot. Keep reading to learn the candidates’ answers to the questionnaire they received from WDET. To see what’s on your ballot, click here.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit school district to sell former Cooley High School building
Detroit school officials plan to sell the former Cooley High School building to a local nonprofit. Bridge Detroit reports the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s academic committee discussed potentially selling the property to the nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. The school was closed in 2010 due to a decline in student enrollment.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GM posts strong Q3 profits thanks to improved supply chain climate
General Motors is reporting strong profits for the third quarter of the year. The Detroit automaker says it earned $3.3 billion between the beginning of July and the end of September. That’s compared to $2.4 billion in the same quarter last year. GM says the supply of computer chips has improved, allowing the company to produce and sell more vehicles.
wdet.org
Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference provides tools for difficult conversations
The annual Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference brings people from diverse communities into one room to talk about commonalities, challenges and tools to have healthy conversations about diversity and inclusion. Siham Awada Jaafar is the founder of the conference. “I’ve been doing diversity training for over 30 years, and I...
wdet.org
Downriver politics and the state house races to keep an eye on
While politics are getting more polarized in this country, there are still many areas at the state level that are toss-ups. A lot of those House districts exist in Downriver Detroit. A number of those seats — particularly the 27th, 28th, 29th and 31st State House seats — are likely...
