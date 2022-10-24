ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D regarding project labor agreements

Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego's Measure D Thursday, a ballot measure that would eliminate the city's ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements — or PLAs — on city construction projects. PLAs are collective bargaining agreements between contractors and labor organizations establishing the...
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’

With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
Coast News

County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors

SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
KPBS

Supervisors vote to transfer cannabis licensing to planning department

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a proposed ordinance that would transfer cannabis licensing duties from the sheriff's department to the planning department. The board approved a first reading of the ordinance, which if passed will allow Planning and Development Services to handle enforcement,...
CBS 8

Top stolen vehicles in the city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
KPBS

Midway District height limit on ballot again

A 'yes' vote on San Diego's Measure C would remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District, that has been in place since 1972. Supporters of the proposed redevelopment of the area say removing the coastal height restriction is crucial for the realization of the Midway Rising plan, to redevelop the area around the Sports Arena which was recently selected by city leaders.
KPBS

San Diego County supervisors approve opioid framework

San Diego County supervisors unanimously approved Wednesday a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region's opioid crisis. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically assisted treatment, putting wellness advocates in...

