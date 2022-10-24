Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee is adjourned for the last time
As San Diegans adjust to living with COVID-19 so are city officials. Thursday was the final meeting of the San Diego City Council's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee. Since early last year the committee has met about all things pandemic related. "We did our best to make sure communities of...
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
California, Mexico Sign Historic Toll- Sharing Pact for Otay Mesa East Port
The United States and Mexico signed a historic agreement Monday to share toll revenue at the new Otay Mesa East port of entry. Representatives of SANDAG and Caltrans joined U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas at the signing ceremony in Mexico City.
KPBS
Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D regarding project labor agreements
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego's Measure D Thursday, a ballot measure that would eliminate the city's ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements — or PLAs — on city construction projects. PLAs are collective bargaining agreements between contractors and labor organizations establishing the...
9th Circuit Upholds Longstanding Practice of Chalking Tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Thursday that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire...
chulavistatoday.com
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
Pig denied entry at U.S. border
A black, miniature pet pig was discovered in a vehicle by officers during an inspection at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
Coast News
County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors
SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
KPBS
Increased border crossings leads to influx of migrants in San Diego homeless shelters
Migrants are turning up at San Diego’s homeless shelters and adding strain on providers. Downtown shelters are reporting an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. The increase is being driven by an easing of pandemic-related restrictions at the border and an increase in migrants being...
San Diego among home markets with the fastest decreasing home prices
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego home prices are dropping and we're seeing a record slowdown nationwide. According to the S&P Case-Shiller Indices, the home prices were down 2.5% from July to August. San Diego County hasn’t seen a drop that significant since July 2008. According to...
Gov. Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D
Measure D's passage would repeal a previous initiative, Measure A, which was passed in 2012 and prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into PLAs.
KPBS
Supervisors vote to transfer cannabis licensing to planning department
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a proposed ordinance that would transfer cannabis licensing duties from the sheriff's department to the planning department. The board approved a first reading of the ordinance, which if passed will allow Planning and Development Services to handle enforcement,...
How cool was that? SpaceX Falcon 9 launch spotted in San Diego skies
Did anyone catch a bright plume of smoke gliding through the sunset skies of San Diego County Thursday evening?
Carlsbad teacher's car stolen, taken to Mexico
Since the teacher does not have comprehensive insurance, her insurance will not cover the costs so she's still responsible for paying down a $19,000 loan.
Top stolen vehicles in the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
KPBS
Midway District height limit on ballot again
A 'yes' vote on San Diego's Measure C would remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District, that has been in place since 1972. Supporters of the proposed redevelopment of the area say removing the coastal height restriction is crucial for the realization of the Midway Rising plan, to redevelop the area around the Sports Arena which was recently selected by city leaders.
KPBS
San Diego County supervisors approve opioid framework
San Diego County supervisors unanimously approved Wednesday a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region's opioid crisis. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically assisted treatment, putting wellness advocates in...
